Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 22, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, May 23

The 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Video: Sarah Paulson Is Not Taking Her Tony Nomination for Granted

by Joey Mervis

Did you know that Sarah Paulson made her Broadway debut 30 years ago as an understudy in The Sisters Rosensweig? Now, three decades later, she is at last a Tony nominee for her incredible performance in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate.

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Performs 'Old Friends' on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe performed 'Old Friends' from Merrily We Roll Along on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. Check out the video here!. (more...)

WICKED Movie to Collaborate on New Products With Funko, Hasbro, & More

by Josh Sharpe

It looks like LEGO won't be the only Wicked product that will be available to purchase this fall. It has just been announced that a plethora of Wicked-themed merchandise will hit shelves to coincide with both entries of the highly-anticipated film adaptation. The merchandise spans several categories including apparel, accessories, footwear, home décor, beauty, toys, role play, publishing, collectibles, and more. . (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Vocal Tip She Shared with Ariana Grande for WICKED Movie

by Josh Sharpe

In a new interview, Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth shared one of her favorite practices for keeping her singing voice healthy- a tip she also shared with Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film. She and Grande have known one another for years since Grande attended the original Broadway production of Wicked at age 10.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSES Opens Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for Dave Malloy's Three Houses, which is now playing at the Signature Theatre through June 9. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO is Headed to the UK

by Stephi Wild

It was announced last night, at the How to Dance in Ohio original cast reunion concert, that the musical is headed to the UK! Producer Ben Holtzman took to the stage to make the announcement in front of an excited audience.. (more...)

Video: Eddie Redmayne Teaches Jimmy Fallon 'Willkommen' From CABARET

by Josh Sharpe

Eddie Redmayne visited The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss his role in as the Emcee in Cabaret for which he was just nominated for a Tony. During the interview, Redmayne recalled his first Tony win in 2010 for Red and some of his Cabaret experiences, culminating in a moment where Redmayne taught Fallon how to perform the famous opening number 'Willkommen.' Watch the interview and performance now!. (more...)

Video: Do You Know the Answer to This Theater-themed Final Jeopardy?

by Josh Sharpe

Last night's final Jeopardy! was 'The Theater.' Recently, Jeopardy has featured a 'World Theatre' category, a 'Songs In Musicals' category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a 'Broadway is Back' category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category. Watch the video and test your knowledge!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!