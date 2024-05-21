Video: Do You Know the Answer to This Theater-themed Final Jeopardy?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night's final Jeopardy! was "The Theater."

The clue given to the contestants was: "Of the 14 roles in a production of this play that opened on Broadway on October 28, 2004, none were played by females."

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "World Theatre" category, a "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.