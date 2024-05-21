HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Become 5th Longest Running Play in Broadway History

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​With over 1,793 performances, at tonight's performance the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child surpasses Deathrap (1978 - 1982) to become the 5th longest running play in Broadway history. The other longest running shows include Life with Father (1939-1947), Tobacco Road (1933 - 1941), Abie's Irish Rose (1922 - 1927), and Gemini (1977 - 1981). Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to cast its spell at Broadway's Lyric Theatre.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo. A North American tour launches in Chicago in September 2024.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $330 million total sales and over 2.583 million tickets sold.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.