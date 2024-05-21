Photos: Inside Rehearsal For The Everyman's THE SUMMER I ROBBED A BANK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Everyman will present the premiere of The Summer I Robbed The Bank as part of Cork Midsummer Festival. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Fair City’s Stephen O’Leary takes on the lead role of Rex, who is spending a summer on Achill Island against his will, in Mark Doherty’s adaptation of David O’Doherty’s award winning children’s book, The Summer I Robbed A Bank.

Little does he know it will be the summer of his life! Stephen is no stranger to the stage having starred in The Olympia’s Copper Face Jacks the Musical, Hangmen in The Gaiety and I Keano in The Cork Opera House, this will be his debut at The Everyman. Appearing alongside Stephen are well known faces, Damian Kearney and Bryan Quinn. Bryan plays the ever-lovable, highly questionable, Uncle Derm, and Damian, plays a trio of characters Ronan, Pointy, and Boom! With a wealth of experience between these actors, Damian is often recognized for his time playing Martin the corrupt cop on Love/Hate, a role he states was the high point of his criminal career. Bryan Quinn, has recently finished a run in Roddy Doyles Peter Pan in Dublin’s Gate Theatre. Orla Scally is also making her Everyman debut: a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Orla plays the role of Kitty, Rex’s new friend on the island.

Directed by Sophie Motley and adapted for the stage by Mark Doherty, the production is not to be missed. A show for the entire family, you’ll be laughing hard wondering why more people don’t try to rob more banks! The Production was commissioned by The Ark and The Everyman.

Tickets

Tickets for The Summer I Robbed a Bank are now on sale and can be purchased through The Everyman website at www.everymancork.com or by phoning the box office at 021 450 1673 .



The cast of The Summer I Robbed The Bank

Comments