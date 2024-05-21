Rachel Bay Jones and Danny Burstein to Star in Indie Film RISE AND SHINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to a report in Deadline, Tony Winners Rachel Bay Jones and Danny Burstein will star alongside newcomer Ana Sharp in an independent film from Laura Somers called Rise and Shine. Somers will direct from a screenplay by Michael Stagliano.

Based on a true story, the film follows Janice Steele and her daughter Terri who makes the transition from homeschool to public school. Janice, who was born with cerebral palsy and a developmental delay, inspires those around her in this new environment with her positivity. Sharp, a neurodiverse actress also with cerebral palsy, will make her theatrical debut as Terri in the film.

Other cast members include Jordan Walker Ross, Analesa Fisher, Jordan Nichole Wall and Halie Strickler.

Rachel Bay Jones won a Tony Award for her performance as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. She has also been seen on Broadway in Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

Off-Broadway, she was recently seen as Marianne in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are. She has also performed in Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group and played Mother in the national tour of A Christmas Story. Regional credits include Next to Normal (Kennedy Center), Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Rachel has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me", as well as the film "Ben Is Back". She can frequently be seen in The Good Doctor on ABC. It was recently announced that she will be reprising her Young Sheldon role as Audrey McCallister in the upcoming spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Burstein won a Tony Award in 2021 for his performance in Moulin Rouge! He is a seven-time nominee for The Drowsy Chaperone (2006), South Pacific (2008), Follies (2012), GOLDEN BOY (2013), Cabaret (2014), and Fiddler on the Roof (2016).

He has also won two Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received three Grammy Award nominations. Burstein's performance as Harold Zidler in the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway earned him the 2020 Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. His other Broadway credits include The Seagull (1992), Saint Joan (1993), and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010).

Burstein's television work includes a feature-length episode of the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (2002) and a Staten Island father in the first season of Louie (2010). He appeared as different characters in six episodes of the original NBC drama series Law & Order (1995-2015), and also recurred as Lolly Steinman on the HBO series BOARDWALK EMPIRE (2010-11). Burstein currently recurs as D.A. Lewis Cormier on the series Evil. His film appearances include Transamerica (2005), Deception (2008), THE FAMILY Fang (2015), and Indignation (2016).

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas