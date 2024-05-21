Video: Sarah Paulson Talks 'Very, Very Funny' APPROPRIATE on THE LATE SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday evening, Sarah Paulson stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the Tony-nominated play Appropriate, which is currently playing on Broadway.

"It's a family drama. It's very, very funny. Don't all family reunions provide ample opportunity for comedy for you when you go home and are around all of your family members? Paulson asked, gesturing to Colbert and to the audience.

Colbert agreed, with both describing it as "Collectively, a tragedy, privately a comedy."

"And that is, sort of, the play", Paulson said with a laugh.

She went on to lament her absence of a Southern accent in the show, even though it is set in the state of Arkansas.

"It takes place in Arkansas, but most of us grew up in Washington, D.C. in the play," Paulson explained.

In another part of the interview, she discussed the accolades that she has received for her performance, including a Tony nomination. She also talks about her experience getting her own portrait at the legendary Sardi's.

ABOUT APPROPRIATE

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.