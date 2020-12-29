LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Perseverance Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Anchorage!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse 43%

Janet Stoneburner- Alaska Theatre Of Youth 21%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%

Best Ensemble

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 38%

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 20%

EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Cyrano's Theater 36%

Janet Stoneburner 34%

Sandy Harper 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dawn Johnson - DIARY OF WORM, A SPIDER AND A FLY - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2018 46%

Asa Benally - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 30%

Julie Moore - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tommie Pietsch - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 46%

Krista Schwarting - EMMA - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2020 38%

Hannah Bankston - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Janet Stoneburner - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alasaka Theatre of Youth - 2020 37%

Randy Reinholz - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 37%

Dick Reichman - TRIBES - Cyrano's Theater Co - 2015 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Art Rotch - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 41%

Dean Brady - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 36%

Katie Bailey - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 23%

Original Script Of The Decade

Vera Starbard - DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 25%

Frank Henry (Kaash) Katasse - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 24%

Jill Bess - THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - Cyrano's Theater Co/RKP Productions - 2019 23%

Performer Of The Decade

Jake Waid - THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 27%

Carson Humphrey - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2020 18%

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 18%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 58%

I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre Co - 2019 29%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2014 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DEVILFISH - Perseverance Theatre - 2019 42%

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR - RKP - 2018 20%

THEY DON'T TALK BACK - Perseverance Theatre - 2017 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Perseverance Theatre 46%

Cyrano's Theatre Company 28%

Midnight Sun 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Matthew Falvo - MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre of Youth - 2019 62%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Anchorage Opera - 2019 38%