Photos; In Rehearsal with Alan Bennett's HABEAS CORPUS Opening Next Month At The Menier Chocolate Factory

The Menier Chocolate Factory presents HABEAS CORPUS by Alan Bennett. Directed by Patrick Marber and featuring Set and Costume Design by Richard Hudson, Lighting Design by Richard Howell, Music and Sound Design by Adam Cork and Movement: E J Boyle. Running 3 December 2021 - 27 February 2022.

The antics of the Wicksteed home are a darkly satirical merry-go-round in Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus. Family, friends and the quest for sexual pleasures of the body ("corpus") are the ruling passions in this farcical comedy of ill-manners. Through an escapade of mistaken identities and carnal encounters, one motto holds fast: "He whose lust lasts, lasts longest."

Multi-award-winning playwright Alan Bennett is also a screenwriter, actor and author. His other works for the stage include The History Boys, The Habit of Art, The Lady in the Van, Talking Heads, The Madness of George III, Kafka's Dick, Enjoy, and The Old Country.