Review: LEWIS CAPALDI GOES TROPICAL, Oran Mor

Lewis Capaldi Goes Tropical is a chaotic comedy written by Raymond Wilson and directed by Fiona Mackinnon.

Uncle Jack (George Docherty) is always up to some sort of scheme and this time, it's selling rare animals on the black market to beloved Scottish popstars. To be more specific, he's obtained an okapi down the Barras and he's to hand it over to Lewis Capaldi.

Set in an airport hotel room with limp tropical decorations, Wee Rob (Joshua Haynes) and his partner Red Erin (Rebekah Lumsden) stop by to visit Uncle Jack. Jack is either Rob's father or stepfather, it's not entirely clear but what is obvious is the distance between the two and Rob's preference for calling him 'Uncle'.

Uncle Jack has obtained an okapi to sell to someone under the name of Lewis Capaldi. Rob isn't convinced it's actually him, but what if it is?

There's a mix of family drama thrown in with the okapi situation but it feels like neither element quite reaches its full potential. The cast gives decent performances and Docherty has some of the best lines in the show. Rob is making a last-ditch effort to connect with Uncle Jack and bond over their memories of his CD collection.

There's definite potential here but it doesn't lean into the absurd comedic elements as much as promised in the title or delve deep enough into the hard-hitting emotional side.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

