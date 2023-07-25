Photos: Moonlit Wings Productions Celebrates 15 Years Of Inspiring Performing Arts Programs

Moonlit Wings Productions, a trailblazer in the world of performing arts, is jubilantly celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing exceptional and award-winning programs that have nurtured the talents of countless young artists.

To mark this momentous occasion, the organization has embarked on yet another extraordinary summer of Performing Arts Camps, co-produced with the Fairfax County Park Authority. Promising an unforgettable and enriching experience, these camps are set to empower young performers.

The diverse range of camps on offer this summer at Click Here is set to ignite the creative spark in kids and teens. Each camp is meticulously designed to unleash the potential of participants ages 7-14, fostering a love for the arts and allowing them to explore their passion for performance. Teens ages 14-17 can apply for their “Behind the Scenes” program.

With a stellar lineup, the following camps are sure to captivate and inspire:

THE GREATEST SHOWKID: Young performers will put on a circus-themed original play inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum. With improvisation games, character creation, talent shows, and more, these talented artists will shine and showcase their skills.

POP-STAR SPOTLIGHT: Channel your favorite pop stars such as Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Harry Styles. Taking center stage, young performers will sing, dance, and act to their favorite radio hits, as well as perform in original scenes and skits.

MOVIE MUSICALS: Bring Hollywood favorites from the screen to the stage. Young performers will create original scenes and songs inspired by beloved hits like Annie, Encanto, and Pitch Perfect, shining through improvisation games, character creation, talent shows, and more.

JAMILTON: Calling all actors, rappers, history buffs, and hip-hoppers! Journey back to 1776 and become musical showstoppers. Young performers will write original scenes and sing songs themed around the American Revolution, exploring music from Broadway shows while creating their own characters from heroes to foes.



The Artistic Director and Founder of Moonlit Wings Productions, Walid Chaya, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming summer camps, saying, "We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our 15th year of empowering young performers and nurturing a love for the arts. These summer camps promise to be a transformative experience for all participants, and we can't wait to witness the incredible talent that will shine."

Chaya collaborates closely with Moonlit Wing's Resident Playwright, Jimmy Monack, to write and produce captivating original scripts for each program. Beyond the exciting camp performances, Moonlit Wing's Performing Arts Camps offer an enriching and immersive experience that goes far beyond the stage. With new theatrical activities awaiting every day, from stimulating improvisation games to a plethora of engaging surprises, Moonlit Wings camps ensure that every young performer has the chance to shine. The focus is on nurturing creativity, fostering confidence, and providing a supportive environment where each camper can explore their unique talents and develop a lifelong love for the performing arts.

Moonlit Wings Productions is renowned for its dedication to producing colorful and inclusive content for both the stage and screen. Since its establishment by Walid Chaya in 2008, the organization has offered top-tier production services for theater, film, television, and new media, led by award-winning creatives working across Los Angeles, New York City, and the greater Washington DC area.

The productions by Moonlit Wings have garnered global recognition and numerous accolades. Additionally, the organization's educational division has been recognized for excellence, winning Washington Family Magazine's 2020 "Best for Families" contest in the categories of "Best Arts Program" and "Best Children's Theatre & Drama Instruction."

The summer 2023 creative team is headed by Performing Arts Camps Director Samantha Jalajel and includes Anna Eppard, Jacklyn Esguerra, Jordan Essex, Matthew Hasson, Patty Kelleher, Daniel Jeizan, Farooq Khan, Roland Lamoureux, Mariana Orellana, Georgia Orfanides, Cameron Noel, Fairouz Ouikhlfen, Ebony Pace, Diya Selvan, Shei Sahagun, Jordyn Stewart, Laura Swilley and Melinda Goldfedder.

While most of Moonlit Wings' 2023 summer camps are currently at full capacity, there's still a chance for aspiring artists to join in the magic. Registration for the fall classes and camps for kids and teens will open in mid-August, and more details can be found on their official website at Click Here. As Moonlit Wings Productions celebrates its 15th anniversary, the future shines bright for the organization, continuing to inspire and cultivate the next generation of talented performers, and bringing visions to life on the stage and screen.