Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rosemary Mallett 84%

Francesca Amari - Musical Theatre University & CV Repertory Theatre 9%

David Green - Musical Theatre University 7%



Best Ensemble

THESPIAN RADIO HOUR - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2016 67%

ANYTHING GOES - Desert Theatricals / Rancho Mirage Amphitheatr - 2020 16%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 4%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

TRIO RESTAURANT 76%

Aqua California Bistro Desert Theatricals Rancho Mitage Amphitheatre 14%

LULU CALIFORNIA BISTRO 10%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Rancho Mirage Library Desert Theatricals 86%

David Green - Musical Theatre University 14%



Costume Design of the Decade

Tony Padilla - MR. HORN - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2013 75%

Tony Padilla - MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2015 8%

FRANK CAZARES - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2020 6%



Dancer Of The Decade

Matthew Ryan - ANYTHING GOES - Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 55%

Chris tilley - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 37%

DERIK SHOPINSKI - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 5%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tony Padilla - MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 61%

Chris Carver - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 31%

SCOTT SMITH - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2017 3%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Shawn Abramowitz - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 61%

Tony Padilla - THESPIAN RADIO HOUR - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2017 21%

DR. WILLIAM J. LAYNE - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 4%



Original Script Of The Decade

Tony Padilla - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co - 2018 57%

TERRY RAY - ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2017 34%

Tony Padilla - ENDANGERED SPECIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co - 2016 5%



Performer Of The Decade

CHUCK YATES - TRU - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2013 49%

Pandora Boxxx - PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 31%

TERRY RAY - ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2017 6%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MISS GULCH RETURNS - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2013 54%

PSYCHO THE MUSICAL - OSCARS - 2018 28%

ANYTHING GOES - Desert Theatricals Rancho mirage Amphitheatre - 2020 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. - 2018 59%

ELECTRICITY - OSCARS - 2018 29%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2019 3%



Set Design Of The Decade

TOM VALACH - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - COYOTE STAGEWORKS - 2020 67%

Jason Graham - ANYTHING GOES - Rancho mirage amphitheatre - 2020 19%

J.W. LAYNE - HELLO, DOLLY! - Palm Canyon Theatre - 2018 11%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Coyote StageWorks 67%

Desert theatricals Rancho mirage amphitheatre 17%

PALM CANYON THEATRE 12%

