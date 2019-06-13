Actors' Playhouse Announces Cast For Murder For Two

Actors' Playhouse is proud to announce the cast for its upcoming production of the mystery musical comedy Murder for Two playing July 17 - August 11, 2019 at the Miracle Theatre.

Everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two, a hilarious musical murder mystery with a twist: one actor investigates the crime, the other plays all of the suspects and they both play the piano! A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this 90-minute whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs.

Featuring book and music by Joe Kinosian, book and lyrics by Kellen Blair and direction by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, The New York Times calls Murder for Two, "an ingenious miniature musical in the form of a snazzy vaudevillian double act." NY1 calls Murder for Two "A 90-minute jolt of caffeinated creativity."

The Actors' Playhouse production of Murder for Two stars Martin Landry as The Suspects, and Ryan McCurdy as Marcus. Since joining the national tour of Murder for Two in 2015, Landry has appeared as (or stood by for) both The Suspects and/or Marcus at eight different theatres in seven different states. In addition to Off-Broadway, tours, and numerous regional credits, Martin also served as the Music Director for the Off-Broadway run of Real Men, directed by David Arisco. As a writer, his full-length musical Esther (co-written with his wife, Janice Landry) has been performed over 80 times around the world. McCurdy was the Music Director for and played Eamon in Actors' Playhouse's critically-acclaimed production of Once. McCurdy made multiple appearances for and with the original Broadway company of Once, and has since performed Off-Broadway as an actor-musician, music director, music supervisor, and in composer roles with companies including Manhattan Theatre Club, Second Stage, Rattlestick Playwrights, HERE, and the original Off-Broadway cast of the show Pip's Island.

The creative team for Murder for Two includes Musical Direction by Martin Landry and Ryan McCurdy, Set Design by Gene Seyffer and Jodi Dellaventura, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for 15 patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Preview performances will take place July 17 - 18, 2019. The show will open on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on August 11, 2019. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco will lead a group discussion with the cast following the performance on July 26, 2019 as part of the company's "Second Fridays" series.





