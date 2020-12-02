Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Florida Repertory Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Ft. Myers/Naples!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:

Artistic Director Of The Decade

Bryce Alexander, The Naples Players 33%

Greg Longenhagen, Florida Repertory Theatre 20%

Annette Trossbach, The Laboratory Theater of Florida 18%

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kody C. Jones 49%

Hester Kamin 17%

Lori Oliver 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Studio 8 40%

Naples Performing Arts Center 25%

Gulfshore Ballet 23%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 18%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 16%

GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 12%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 24%

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 17%

SILENT SKY - The Naples Players - 2020 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 40%

Twisted Vine Bistro 21%

Downtown House of Pizza 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

TheatreZone 19%

Center for the Arts Bonita Springs 16%

Best Youth Theatre Program/After School Program Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 46%

Naples Performing Arts Center 20%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 16%

Community Theatre of The Decade

The Naples Players 51%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

Cultural Park Theater 12%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kayley Stevens - AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - TheatreZone - 2019 41%

Kayley Stevens - COPACABANA - TheatreZone - 2018 36%

Alexis Fishman - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 24%

Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Jeremy Giovinazzo - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 21%

Tina Moroni - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 18%

Liam Hutt - URINETOWN - Cultural Park Theater - 2020 13%

Director Of The Decade (Equity)

Mark Danni - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 33%

Eleanor Holdridge - TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MYSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 11%

Jason Parrish - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 11%

Director Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dawn Lebrect Fornara - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 20%

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 19%

Paula Keenen - A DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS CHRISTMAS - The Marco Players - 2019 11%

Favorite Social Media

The Naples Players 43%

Cultural Park Theater 15%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

The Naples Players 49%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 18%

The Marco Players 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Cultural Park Theater 19%

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 17%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

Most Improved Theatre Company

TheatreZone 29%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 22%

The Studio Players 20%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Larry Alexander - THE BOY FROM OZ - TheatreZone - 2016 16%

Becca McCoy - GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 14%

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 12%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Randall Kenneth Jones - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2017 15%

Bernardo Santana - SILENT SKY - The Naples Players - 2020 9%

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 31%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 25%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 35%

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 20%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2019 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 31%

ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 21%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - The Naples Players - 2019 64%

REFUGEE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2018 19%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 30%

David Arsenault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 13%

Dennis C. Maulden - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 12%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Michael Santos - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 42%

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 21%

Terry Tincher & Michael Eyth - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2018 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Naples Players 35%

Florida Repertory Theatre 25%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Naples Players 34%

Florida Repertory Theatre 20%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Naples Players - 2020 40%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2020 21%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Whitney Winfield - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 23%

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 20%

Andrea McArdle - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Jasmine Vizena - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 21%

Erica Sample - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 20%

PJ McCready - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2019 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Jane Bowser 57%

Evelyn Murphy 21%

Mike Filipowski 21%

