Cast Announced for GREASE At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for the multi-Tony winning musical GREASE with book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis, and Scott Simon.

Scott Daniel directs the three-week run, which begins performances June 5 and runs to June 22, 2024. GREASE plays on the mainstage at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, NC. Tickets are now on sale.

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, GREASE features hit songs including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "You're the One That I Want," and "Hopelessly Devoted To You." After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

The cast for GREASE features Brooks Andrew as Doody, Jack Baugh as Danny Zuko, Zachary Bigelow (North American Tour of ANASTASIA, National Tour of SOMETHING ROTTEN!) as Kenickie, Catrina Contini as Cha Cha, Grace Crugnale (CATS, Royal Caribbean) as Marty, David Gaztambide as Roger, Kate Jarecki (THE WIZARD OF OZ, Syracuse Stage) as Jan, Katherine Lindsley (Regional Premier: ANASTASIA, White Plains Performing Arts Center) as Sandy, Robert Rice (International Tour: THE SOUND OF MUSIC) as Vince Fontaine, Ashley Rubin (National Tour of GREASE) as Frenchy, Sarah Santos (A CHORUS LINE, STATE FAIR at The REV Theatre Co.) as Rizzo, Jillian Worthing as Patty Simcox, Galvin Yuan as Eugene, and Jackson Dunlap, David Benjamin Perry, Marisa Spahn, and Savanna Worthington in the Ensemble.

Also joining Daniel as part of the creative team for Mountain Theatre Company's production of GREASE are Raymond Lamar Bennett (Broadway: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL) as Choreographer, Lori Nielsen (JERSEY BOYS, Mountain Theatre Company) as Vocal Director, Tom Hansen (JERSEY BOYS at Mountain Theatre Company, FRANKIE & JOHNNY at American Stage) as Scenic Designer, Beck Jones (RuPaul's Drag Race, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, ROCK OF AGES at Mountain Theatre Company) as Costume Designer, Hannah Wien (THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, ROCK OF AGES at Mountain Theatre Company) as Lighting Designer, Cheyenne Dalton (CLICK CLACK BOO: A TRICKY TREAT at Orlando Family Stage) as Sound Designer, and Vera Conrad (THE MOUSETRAP at The Alley Theatre) as Production Stage Manager.

Tickets

Tickets for GREASE are available now and start at $58. Performances for the three-week limited engagement run June 5 - 22, 2024, and will play at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, NC. This production includes mild language and mild adult themes. Visit www.MountainTheatre.com for a full schedule and additional information.

About Mountain Theatre Company:

Mountain Theatre Company is the resident professional theatre company at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located in Highlands, NC. 2024 will mark their 86th season. Formed initially at The Highlands Playhouse as The Highlands Little Theatre in 1938, Mountain Theatre Company has changed its name multiple times throughout the years, but has consistently provided live entertainment in Highlands, NC. Mountain Theatre Company is the only professional theatre company in a 50 mile radius of Highlands, NC and is considered a cultural gem of the area. Mountain Theatre Company rebranded in 2022 under the executive artistic direction of Scott Daniel. Along with the new name, Mountain Theatre Company shifted its producing model in 2022 from a summer stock theatre to a regional theatre. The theatre company now produces theatre throughout the year. Mountain Theatre Company has a growing annual audience and is a significant contributor to the local economy and the arts in Western North Carolina.

