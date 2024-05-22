ALEX NEWELL AND THE GOSPEL OF A DIVA Comes to Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva is headed to Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre for three performances only – Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, the show will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

From a breakout role in the smash-hit “Glee” to breaking barriers as the first nonbinary-identifying Tony Award winner for their featured performance in Shucked, Alex Newell is no stranger to the spotlight. Now’s your chance to witness the talented trailblazer as you’ve never seen them before in their intimate new show, Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva—coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre for three nights only. Join Alex as they share untold stories from their remarkable life and career alongside a selection of their favorite tunes. Secure your seat now to be part of this limited live recording, which will later be available to Audible listeners globally. Zhailon Levingston directs.

The creative team includes music director Michael O. Mitchell, and Michelle Bosch serves as production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates’ Sean Gorski with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.

About Alex Newell

2023 TIME Magazine Breakthrough of the Year Alex Newell made history in 2023 as the first nonbinary-identifying actor to receive a Tony Award for “Best Featured Actor” for their role as Lulu in Broadway’s SHUCKED. Last year, Alex was also awarded recognition in both the Variety New Power of New York List and the 2023 TIME 100 Next list. Alex can soon be seen starring in SIMPLE FAVOR 2 for Lionsgate/Amazon for director Paul Feig. Alex Newell first garnered attention on the screen in FOX’s critically acclaimed series GLEE as transgender student Wade “Unique” Adams. Breaking barriers and challenging gender norms at a time when the conversation around gender identity was not widely accepted, Alex has remained one of the leaders in the quest for equality. SHUCKED was merely their second turn on the Broadway stage, a follow up to their time in the Tony-winning “Once On This Island”, and Alex drew raves nightly with their standout solo “Independently Owned.” Alex also has an impressive list of TV credits including "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," along with the Emmy-nominated Christmas special on Roku, as well as "Our Kind of People,” and Fox’s "Empire," and "Glee." Alex has received several award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. While part of the cast of “Once On This Island” Alex earned a Grammy nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album” and won a Tony for "Best Revival of a Musical."