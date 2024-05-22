Interview: Bradley Jaden on His U.S. Concert Debut and More!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End star Bradley Jaden is gearing up to make his US debut on Monday June 3rd at Sony Hall!

Fresh from Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Stephen Sondheim's 'Old Friends,' at the Gielgud Theatre, Bradley Jaden will bring his own show LIVE IN CONCERT to New York City for his US debut before embarking on the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular World Tour from this September recreating the role of ‘Javert'.

It was also recently announced that Bradley will be joined on stage by a very special guest, Shoshana Bean.

Purchase tickets to Bradley Jaden's show at Sony Hall here.

I had the opportunity to chat with Bradley about his upcoming concerts, working with Shoshana, and more!

How does it feel to make your US concert debut? Is there anything specific you're excited about, nervous about, etc.?

It feels completely surreal, to be honest. I've wanted to perform in the US for so long. Never did I think that my debut would be doing my own solo concert, but I cannot wait. I'm also so pleased to be able to sing with my friends for the evening.

Can you tease a bit of what fans can expect from this show?

The concert will be an evening of musicals numbers from shows that I've been fortunate enough to have been part of in my career. From Shrek, Wicked, Phantom and Les Miserables. There will also be songs that inspire and challenge me in different ways.

What do you hope your fans take away from this performance?

I hope I can provide an evening of smiles, fun and Musical Theatre escapism. I am so grateful to the audience. They are the reason I've been lucky enough to come to the US.

You're also bringing this concert to a few other cities around the world, can you talk a bit about that?

I was originally asked to perform a solo concert in Trieste in Italy after playing Raoul in a production of The Phantom of the Opera there. I'd never been asked or approached to do my own solo show previously to that. Then when Sisco Entertainment asked me to perform in London and New York I actually laughed and said that no one will come. But, I was wrong and they were right because we've sold out for 2 nights running in London and here we are in NYC with some huge guest stars! I was also asked to perform in Budapest, so we decided to package all the venues as a tour because, well, why not?! It's all mind blowing really! I'm beyond excited.

How do you think performing overseas will differ from performing in the UK?

The one thing that never changes wherever you are in the world is how music and art makes people feel. It's never right or wrong. I just hope I can make the audience have a night where they leave smiling.

Shoshana Bean is going to appear as a special guest at this show! What's it like working with her?

Shoshana is a talent unmatched. What she produces on stage is truly out of this world. Her voice is one of the finest around and she has Tony & Grammy nominations that attest to that! I'm so fortunate and honored to have her join me for my solo show. Shoshana is never not busy so when I spoke to her about this venture I was sure she wouldn’t be able to fit it into her schedule, but she did and I am thrilled that we will finally get to work together. I've been a huge admirer of hers both professionally and as a friend. I don’t know who will be more excited to hear her perform on 3rd June, the audience or me!

Up next for you is the world tour of Les Miserables, what are you most looking forward to with that experience?

Les Miserables is, without a doubt, my favorite show. To be any part of it is a dream come true. Then to be asked to help take that incredible production to places it's never been before is the biggest honor. The audiences are going to be blown away by what Sir Cameron Mackintosh and his team have created.

About Bradley Jaden

Bradley has starred in some of the West Ends biggest hits including a run as ‘Javert' in 'Les Misérables', Fiyero in 'Wicked' and ‘Raoul' in a new production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera' in Trieste, Italy. Other West End theatre credits include ‘Shrek The Musical', ‘Side Show in Concert' and ‘Treason The Musical'.

Jaden will be recreating the role of ‘Javert' in the Les Misérables Arena Spectacular which embarks on a World Tour from this September with a cast and orchestra of over 65. He will share the role with Michael Ball, playing opposite Killian Donnelly's ‘Jean Valjean'.

Jared is also a star of the small screen, having seamlessly transitioned to the world of soap, taking roles in both EastEnders as Sonia Fowler's flatmate ‘Jed' and in Emmerdale where he played ‘Ben'.