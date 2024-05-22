Video: Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin Discuss CABARET Tony Nominations on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday to discuss Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now playing at the August Wilson Theatre.

In Cabaret, Redmayne plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. He performs alongside Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, replacing Jessie Buckley from the West End production.

"It's completely joyful, but it's like being an athlete," Redmayne said on performing 8 shows a week.

When asked about their Tony nominations- the second for Redmayne and first for Rankin- Rankin said she is "still processing it, I think. What's so wonderful is that it's such an amazing season of theatre...it was actually one of my friends who let me know that I was nominated. Lots of happy tears."

"For us Brits, the Tony Awards as a show [might] be the best award show in the world because the evening itself is so extraordinary. People on Broadway know how to put on a show!" Redmayne added.

They went on to discuss the immersive quality of the production and what is in store for audience members who attend.

Watch the full interview here!

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, the production stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng. The show was recently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.