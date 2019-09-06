William McNamara Joins Cast Of THE PITCH-FORK

William McNamara has now been added to the cast in the upcoming feature horror anthology, The Pitch-Fork, written and directed by Gregory Van Voorhis and produced by Sam Borowski.

Legendary actress Adrienne Barbeau, Nicole Van Voorhis, who has carved a name for herself on the Indie scene, as well as Award-Winning comedian/actress Mary Dimino will join McNamara in the same vignette.

"Billy is an amazing talent and I am so excited about him joining our cast," director Gregory Van Voorhis said. "I have been a fan of his since Dream a Little Dream and especially loved his performance in Copycat. Billy is someone I've wanted to work with for a long time and I am so thrilled to have him in The Pitch-Fork family."

The film centers around an iconic horror filmmaker, looking to make one last big hit before his time on earth is done. To that end, he kidnaps five of the hottest auteurs in the genre and orders them to pitch their best story. The winner gets the movie green-lit. The losers? The dirt nap.

And Barbeau, Van Voorhis, Dimino and McNamara will be the main cast for one of those very stories.

McNamara will get a chance to show his comedic side, as he will be doing an homage to a famous movie character.

"Fans and movie buffs everywhere will recognize the type of character Billy is playing in this scene," smiled Borowski. "It's definitely going to be fun ... the type of fun that people had when they saw Creepshow for the first time. This really is a Creepshow for this generation."

McNamara will be joining a legendary cast that already includes Tony Todd as the Host, who brings this little "dinner-party" together, with Daniel Roebuck (LOST, The Fugitive) and Duane Whitaker (Pulp Fiction), both veterans of multiple Rob Zombie movies, playing two of the kidnapped directors.

The Pitch-Fork will begin principal photography the weekend of September 13th at Cliffside Park and Linden, New Jersey. The movie will utilize other various locations in New York and New Jersey throughout filming. More cast announcements are expected in the coming weeks.





