Tennessee Williams' A DISTANT COUNTRY CALLED YOUTH To Play Brisbane

The play will be performed on August 11th and 12th, 2023.

Our Yakka in association with Salad Bowl Collective announced this week the Australian premiere of 'A Distant Country Called Youth' at the Ron Hurley Theatre in Brisbane. The play will be performed on August 11th and 12th, 2023.

The production marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary American playwright Tennessee Williams' death. Williams was famous for his work on "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "The Glass Menagerie" and is regarded as a groundbreaking writer and a queer icon.

'A Distant Country Called Youth' is a fascinating insight into the life of Tennessee Williams, from his early years as a struggling writer through to the beginning of his fame. The play explores his relationships, his battles with addiction and mental health issues, and the many obstacles he faced as a queer artist in mid-20th century America.

Trent Sellars, a Toowoomba based performer, will play the role of Williams in the play. He noted: "It's an incredible opportunity to play such an iconic and complex figure as Tennessee Williams. I'm excited to bring his story to life on stage and to share it with audiences in Australia."

Sellars most recently directed Young Jean Lee's political comedy 'Straight White Men', which played Toowoomba's Empire Theatre in 2022, and starred as Harry Bright in the Empire's rendition of Mamma Mia! in 2020.

Sometimes labelled "The Man Who Queered Broadway", Tennessee Williams is widely recognized as a gay icon due to his groundbreaking plays that explored taboo topics related to sexuality and gender. He lived openly as a gay man at a time when homosexuality was heavily stigmatized and criminalized. Through his writing, Williams challenged societal norms and contributed to the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights and representation in the arts.

Many of Williams' works (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Streetcar Named Desire, The Glass Menagerie) feature in the QCAA prescribed text lists for senior students of Drama, English and Literature in Queensland, making this a great opportunity for young people in the region studying the famous American playwright.

Don't miss the Australian premiere of 'A Distant Country Called Youth,' presented by Our Yakka, at the Ron Hurley Theatre in Brisbane on August 11th and 12th, 2023.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Our Yakka website: Click Here




