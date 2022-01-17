The Whole Backstage Theatre Announces Auditions For GUYS AND DOLLS

The Whole Backstage Theatre will hold auditions for Guys and Dolls by Frank Loesser in March.

Directed by Johnny Brewer

Assistant Director - Dana Thomas

Assistant to the Director - Katherine Brewer

Jan Price - Costume Coordinator

Stage Manager - Wendy Zahn

Auditions

Thursday - March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday - March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - March 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday - March 20 at 2:00 p.m.

AUDITION BY VIDEO is Availble

Performances Scheduled for June 17-26

All Show Times 7 pm except Sundays @ 2pm

Patron Tickets can be purchased at any time.

General Admission Tickets on sale starting March 1

First performed on Broadway in 1950, and later a film in 1955, Guys and Dolls is a musical based on the Damon Runyon books of the New York underworld. It tells the story of a gambler, Nathan Detroit who runs a "floating" crap game, much to the disgust of his long suffering fiancée of 14 years, the Hot Box night club singer, Miss Adelaide. To raise the money to pay for a venue for his crap game, he bets $1000 on what he believes is a sure thing. Sky Masterson, a high rolling, suave gambler boasts that he could have any girl he wants. So Nathan bets him that he can't get the local "Save-A-Soul" missionary, Sarah Brown to come to dinner with him in Havana. She is reluctant, so Sky in turn guarantees that he will provide 12 "genuine sinners" for her midnight prayer meeting in return for dinner. So, Sky needs sinners to win his bet, Sarah needs to save her mission, Adelaide wants to turn her 14 year engagement into a wedding and Nathan is just trying to keep his crap game afloat, keep Adelaide happy and not get arrested by the local cop or shot by a visiting gangster. This story sets the stage for a range of musical numbers including, Guys and Dolls, Adelaide's Lament, Bushel and a Peck, Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat, Luck be a Lady and I'll Know.

Learn more at https://www.wholebackstage.com/guys-and-dolls.