Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

pam fletcher friday 32%

annie and billy dragoo 26%

The City Theatre Company 10%



Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 20%

NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 11%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Georgetown Palace Theatre 30%

Vortex Repertory 29%

Zach Theatre 21%



Best Theatre Staff

Long Center for the Performing Arts 23%

Ground Floor Theatre 23%

Vortex 17%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 53%

Kids Acting 43%

E.S.T.E.A.M Academy 4%



Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 40%

pam fletcher friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 23%

Pamela Friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex - 2020 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020 26%

Rose Mitchell - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 16%

Kelsey Kimble - ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 17%

Dave Steakley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Zach Theatre - 2018 15%

Adam Roberts - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Trinity Street Players - 2014 14%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 31%

Olin Meadows - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - MAD Productions - 2018 13%

Lisa Scheps - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 12%



Favorite Social Media

Zach Theatre 44%

CTX Live Theatre 29%

Vortex Repertory 20%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 79%

Penfold Theatre Company 21%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 31%

Patrick Anthony - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 24%

Faith Castaneda - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 18%



Original Script Of The Decade

kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019 39%

Damon Brown - WISH - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 32%

Reina Hardy - AGENT ANDROMEDA: THE ORION CRUSADE - Sky Candy - 2018 12%



Performer Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 23%

Kirk Kelso - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Austin Theatre Project - 2015 10%

Ismael Soto III - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 9%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 22%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre - 2019 15%

ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 21%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - The Archive Theater - 2019 13%

NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 13%



Set Design Of The Decade

J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 31%

Ann Marie Gordon - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 30%

Ann Marie Gordon - UNDERGROUND - Vortex Repertory - 2018 14%



Sound Design of the Decade

T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016 38%

Nick Hart - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 36%

Malyssa Quiles - ALABASTER - Shrewd Productions - 2020 26%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Zach Theatre 26%

Georgetown Palace Theatre 24%

Ground Floor Theatre 9%

