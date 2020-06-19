2020 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: Watch the Inaugural Antonyo Awards- Winners List Updating Live!

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, will present the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community. This joyous online event will take place tonight, June 19 (7pm), also known as Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in America. The streamed ceremony will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, star presenters and performers, and more.

Tune in right here for the Virtual Red Carpet (6pm), the ceremony (7pm), and the Virtual After Party presented by TodayTix - follow @TodayTix on Instagram for registration details.

Note: Winners will be marked: **Winner**

THE ANTONYO AWARD NOMINATIONS

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Broadway

Best Director

Best Choreography

Best Quarantine Content

  • Daniel J. Watts - The Jam IG Live
  • Eddie Marwere - #BroadwayRemixChallenge
  • Drew Shade - Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness series
  • Jordan E. Cooper - Mama Got A Cough
  • Sis - Living with Sis IG Series
  • Camille A. Brown - Social Dance for Social Distance

Best Lighting Design

Best Scenic Design

Best Sound

Best Costumes

  • Toni Leslie James - For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • Dede Ayite - BLKS
  • Andy Jean for One in Two
  • Karen Perry- runboyrun/ In Old Age
  • Sarita P Fellows for Native Son
  • Ari Fulton for Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Lifetime Achievement Award

Best Orchestrations

  • The Secret of Life Bees
  • A Strange Loop
  • Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
  • We're Gonna Die
  • The Wrong Man
  • Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Original Score

  • The Secret of Life Bees
  • A Strange Loop
  • Broadbend, Arkansas
  • We're Gonna Die
  • The Wrong Man

Best Book

Best Solo Performance

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Best Revival

  • For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
  • West Side Story
  • Native Son
  • Little Shop of Horrors
  • Fires in the Mirror
  • Two Can Play

Best Play

Best Musical

  • The Secret Life of Bees
  • A Strange Loop
  • Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
  • The Wrong Man
  • Girl From North Country
  • Jagged Little Pill


Drew Shade, founder of Broadway Black and the companion podcast, Off Book, is Executive Producer of the Antonyos. Shade has gathered a team of creatives that include Catherine Caldwell, Darius Barnes, Kim Exum, Neville Braithwaite, Zhailon Levingston, Elijah Lewis, Allen Louis, Eric Lockley, Edward Mawere, Emma Claye, Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Press Room, who are donating their time and talents to beautifully recognize Black theatre in NYC. All found this endeavor especially important given the shortened show season due to COVID-19.

"In our first meeting we decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans," says Shade. "The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre from actors to stage and company managers, administrators and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us."

Current presenters and performers include: Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee, with more to come.

Four special "Kinfolk Awards" - the Lorraine Hansberry Award, the Langston Hughes Award, Welcome Award and The Doors of the Theatre are Open Award - will also be presented to members of the Black theatre community as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award to be announced prior to the event.

The Antonyo Awards promise to be hilarious, uplifting and unapologetically Black. Anyone is welcome to vote for the nominees and all should join in watching on Juneteenth through Broadway Black's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Visit BroadwayBlack.com for more information.


