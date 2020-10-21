VIDEO: Watch Glenn Close, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson and 70+ Stars in IN OUR AMERICA: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation- Live at 8pm!

The virtual event will bring Broadway together to celebrate hope and benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

Tonight at 8pm, Broadway for Biden will present In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation. The virtual event will bring Broadway together to celebrate hope and benefit the Biden Victory Fund. The concert will be streamed via news publisher NowThis, on Facebook via Broadway for Biden and NowThis, on Broadway Unlocked, and can be viewed below!

Tony Award® nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), director of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, directs and executive produces the show alongside executive producers Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Jennifer Mudge. In Our America will feature more than 75 celebrated artists, including Derrick Baskin, Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, André De Shields, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Goodman, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, James Monroe Iglehart, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Norman Lear, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo, Ashley Park, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, BD Wong, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of Six and KPOP. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

"It is a tremendous honor to direct this incredible collective of performers and artists, who are coming together to amplify the promise of Broadway and a nation that are future-looking, accessible, and deeply inclusive," Tommy says. "Our theaters and entertainment venues may be currently dark, but our role is easy to see: we must support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to ensure their unequivocal victory in November."

An array of original material is being created for the evening, including never-before-seen stagings of beloved Broadway musical numbers, previews of Broadway-bound productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future. In Our America will include contributions written by six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, Disney's Aladdin), Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner (Angels in America), two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined), Robert O'Hara (Bootycandy), Stacey Rose (America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negro), Aurin Squire ("This Is Us"), DeLanna Studi (And So We Walked), Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel (Indecent, How I Learned to Drive), and John Waters (Hairspray).

The show will feature original choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Lincoln Center Theater's The King and I), Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress), Ray Mercer (Disney's The Lion King), and Abbey O'Brien (associate choreographer, Jagged Little Pill and Waitress), with music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy) and orchestrations by Academy Award® nominee and six-time Emmy® winner Chris Boardman (The Color Purple, The Wiz films) and Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge!, Be More Chill). Sean McLaughlin (Bullets To Books) serves as director of photography, and Grady Bowman (The Cher Show) is associate choreographer.

The concert is supported by a host committee that includes The Araca Group, Bruce Cohen, Darren Johnston, Oliver Roth, Megan Beyer, Eric Falkenstein, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Cliff Hopkins, Alia Jones-Harvey, Tom Kirdahy, Cody Lassen, Marianne Mills, Brian Moreland, Greg Nobile, Joan Rechnitz, Fiona Rudin, Lauren Shuler Donner, Barbara Whitman, and Dauna Williams.

Casting for In Our America is by Telsey + Company, with general management by Bespoke Theatricals, and covid compliance and production management by Aurora Productions. Artwork is by RPM. Jacob Climer is costume consultant, Wilson Chin is scenic consultant, Sean Mayes is associate music director, and Andrew Beall is music coordinator.

Virtual Venue Experience hosted by Broadway Unlocked and designed by All Together Now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You