VIDEO: Rita Moreno Rewrote All The Spanish for the New WEST SIDE STORY Film

Rita Moreno stopped by the SiriusXM studios to talk about the upcoming season of Netflix's One Day At A Time. While at the SiriusXM studios Moreno sat down with SiriusXM host Jessica Shaw where they discussed the new West Side Story.

During the interview, Moreno told Shaw that she's only read a very rough draft of the script and that she told director Steven Spielberg that "Spanish in the script is not terrific." She then went on to say that Spielberg replied "that's Tony Kushner using his Spanish dictionary."

Listen to a preview of the interview below!

SiriusXM host Jessica Shaw's interview with Rita Moreno will air on SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio on Tuesday, February 5.

Moreno received a KENNEDY Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture in 2015. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Obamain 2010 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. Ms. Moreno's countless credits span more than six decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Ms. Moreno has starred on Broadway; London's West End; appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows; has performed in numerous regional theaters, and in her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Rep.

The 1961 musical drama film West Side Story was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), BECOMING the record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

Audio credit: SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw/SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You