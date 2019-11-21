VIDEO: FROZEN Tour Star Caroline Bowman Pays A Special Visit To A Young Fan

A young fan at the Schenectady tour stop of Frozen the Musical got a very special surprise when Caroline Bowman, who plays Elsa in the show, stopped by for a quick chat and short singalong! Check out a video of their sweet visit below!

Frozen is melting hearts in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

For more information on the Frozen tour, dates, cities and more visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.





