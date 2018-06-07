Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center, St. Pete's American Stage, Delaware Theatre Company, More Featured in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 6/7

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/7/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Theater Manager

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is seeking an experienced, skilled, and highly motivated Theater Manager to support the Assistant Vice President, Operations. The Theater Manager is a key member of the Operations team, reporting to the Assistant Vice President, Operations. Above all, the Theater Manager ensures the delivery of Great Guest Service to everyone entering through our front doors. An understanding and appreciation of best practices in accessibili... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Kitchen Theatre Company, a professional Equity theater with a 99-seat LEED-certified building in Ithaca, NY, seeks a Director of Development to lead the organization's fundraising, donor solicitation and stewardship activities. Director of Development is responsible for developing and implementing the plan for Kitchen Theatre Company's Annual Fund, fall and spring fundraising events, stewardship and solicitation of current and new donors, business partners, and foundations. Experience with or... (more)

Temp Jobs: Audio Engineer/FOH Mixer -A Sign of the Times

Dates: November 5 - December 30, 2018 (possible extension would extend contract to January 6, 2018) Fee: starting at $750/week Note: Delaware Theatre Company is committed to an inclusive work environment; all candidates should be comfortable working with diverse populations. ? About Delaware Theatre Company The mission of Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) is to create theatre of the highest professional quality in Delaware and to enrich the vitality of the area through artistic ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: American Stage Seeking Assistant Technical Director

American Stage, a nonprofit, equity theatre company in St. Petersburg, FL is currently hiring an Assistant Technical Director. The ATD will assist the TD in all areas of the preparation, assembly, installation, and strike of American Stage productions and projects as assigned by the Technical Director and/or the Production Manager. For more information on the requirements and qualifications for this role, please visit American Stage's Employment page at : http://americanstage.org/employment... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Ken Jacobson Management

Ken Jacobson Management is seeking fresh talent recently or imminently arriving in Los Angeles. Talent must be 18-23 (actual age...not "plays 23"). Specifically seeking Asian Male and Female, African American Male, though open to any young talent with extremely strong craft. All fitting into the Industry Standard for "Leading Man" or "Leading Lady". Review Ken Jacobson Bio on IMDB.PRO... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Casting for Green Day's "American Idiot"

Casting for Green Day's "American Idiot" Book and Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong Book by Michael Mayer Music and Lyrics by Green Day Director: Aaron Bogad Musical Director: Caty Butler Choreographer: Lauren Suchenski Assistant Director: Lucy Vavala Production Dates: 7/19-7/29 in Trenton, NJ Submissions open May 25. Possible in person callbacks on or about June 11, 2018. Rehearsals to start shortly thereafter. We are looking for: Authentic, passionate, hard rocking performers ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Music Director for Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College (milburnstone.org) is seeking a music director for the October production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (show dates: October 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14.) This is a paid/stipend position. The production staff is looking to fill this position A.S.A.P. Please contact Artistic Director Andrew Mitchell at amitchell@cecil.edu for additional information, for those interested in submitting please fill out the form located at https://www.milburnstone.com/opportuniti... (more)

Makeup: Wig and Make-Up Supervisor

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) seeks qualified individual for Wig and Make-up Supervisor position. Required skills include: • Human and synthetic wig styling and maintenance. • Theatrical make-up including corrective, old age, specialty, prosthetic application and maintenance. • Strong interpersonal skills, positive attitude, well-disciplined, flexible and capable of working in a fast paced environment. • Ideal candidates will also have ventilation and wig construction s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Full Time Video Supervisor

Blue Man Group at the Astor Place Theatre, New York Seeks Full Time Video Supervisor We are seeking enthusiastic, team minded individuals to join our team at the New York show. We are a global entertainment company best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in 15 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of music, comedy and technology, the show appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Performing arts passion with a sales mindset

DO YOU HAVE A PASSION FOR PERFORMING ARTS AND LIVE EVENTS? ARE YOU A SALES PERSON AT HEART? WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE THE FIRST TO SEE THE NEWEST PERFORMANCES FOR FREE DO YOU NEED FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING TO ACCOMMODATE AUDITIONS OR WORK AROUNDS FOR YOUR ARTISTIC SCHEDULE? About us- Vendini, Inc. At Vendini, our mission is to make the business of live events simple. We designed our all-in-one system to help organizations easily promote events, deepen experiences with their audiences, and ultimate... (more)

Full Time Jobs: SETC 2018 Fall Professional Unified Auditions

AUDITIONS: Seeking actors for the SETC 2018 Fall Professional Unified Auditions. Hiring companies and actors from across the country will convene for auditions and callbacks working to fill quality roles for a variety of theaters and venues. Theater types represented include repertory, regional, and stock companies, single-show venues, cruise lines, dinner theaters, entertainment agencies, seasonal shows, and more. Paid Non-Union DATES & LOCATION: • Working dates vary according to hiring... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Camp Broadway Musical Theatre Camp Ages 10-17

Camp Broadway LLC is the recipient of the 2016 Special Drama Desk Award "for introducing young people to the magic of theater and for playing a crucial role in creating tomorrow's audiences for over 20 years." Proclaimed "The Camp of Dreams," Camp Broadway® Mainstage is designed for theater-loving kids, ages 10-17, to develop their confidence, character and presentation skills through ensemble performance. Campers will also attend a matinee production of 'Once on This Island' and enjoy an... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: The Next Step Musical Theatre Intensive

Seeking participants for The Next Step, which offers a specialized musical theater intensive of musical theater classes taught by Broadway professionals, for aspiring teen performers, ages 14-17, who have had some previous on-stage experience. The Next Step weaves traditional musical theater training into an immersive theatrical environment designed to give participants the opportunity to understand what it's really like to be a Broadway 'gypsy.' Inspired by the landmark musical 'A Chorus Li... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Mannequin Man By Day, Tenor By Night (a new musical) Casting Call

Casting "Mannequin Man by Day, Tenor By Night," a new musical written and composed by James Chiao, based on his life story. This is a two act musical with 20 performers and 16 musicians for orchestra. For more info on the musical : www.tenorbynight.com. Send headshot, video link of dancing & singing, and resume to achiao@alumni.risd.edu. Timeline Application deadline 6/15/17 Auditions 6/23-6/24 Workshop runs July 23rd-end of August at a Mannequin Warehouse rehearsal space in B... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Stage Manager

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown, CO is searching for a Production Stage Manager for our upcoming 2018-2019 season. Start date is July 1, 2018. We are looking for someone who has strong organizational and spatial skills and has experience running a production from backstage with minimal crew. Job duties include supervising actors, musicians, and crew, troubleshooting, creating backstage traffic patterns, helping with scene and costume changes, assisting during auditions and rehea... (more)

Fitness: Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training Cousre in Rishikesh India

Vinyasa Yoga in Rishikesh By Shiva Tattva Yoga School India with Yoga Alliance USA Certified offering 100, 200, 300, 500-hour Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training courses in Rishikesh India, Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh has been quite popular not only in India but also in other parts across the continents. India being the origin point of all Yoga forms is the preferred destination for yoga teachers for a competent training and further alignments. Rishikesh in Uttrakhand ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Draper

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Draper position. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • 5 + years professional experience. • Positive attitude. • Exemplary organizational capabilities, strong critical/creative problem solving. • Supervisory experience, good communication and interpersonal abilities; team oriented. • Expertise in dressmaking and men's tailoring- covering period and c... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Staff Sticher

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced individual for Staff Stitcher position. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • Experience in constructing full builds: tailoring, dressmaking, and alterations- period and contemporary • Proficiency in hand sewing and the use of industrial and domestic sewing machines, sergers, industrial irons and other pertinent tools • Positive attitude, strong interpersonal and organizational s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Costume Crafts Artisan for the upcoming 2018-19 Season. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • Expertise in fabric modification- painting, dying and distressing. • Expertise in Millinery. • Proficiency in Leatherwork. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of masks. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of armor. • Proficiency in fabri... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager - Trolls The Experience

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Internships: Summer 2018 Internships

Signature Theatre Internship Program The goals of our program are to provide our interns with valuable insight into various career paths, facilitate opportunities to make professional contacts, and equip our interns with marketable skills for future academic programs and employment opportunities in theatre and not-for-profit management. Our comprehensive program provides hands-on experience in theatre administration and production, through Signature Seminars, Signature Mentorship, and the In-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ticket Services Representative

Signature Theatre Ticket Services Representative Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking part-time Ticket Services Representatives. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Cent... (more)

Temp Jobs: Teaching Artists

CALL TO TEACHING ARTISTS: Virginia Stage Company seeks dynamic professional artists of all theatrical disciplines to join a vibrant roster of collaborative teaching artists - Summer 2018 and School Year 2018-2019 positions available! Summary: Virginia Stage Company Teaching Artists are placed in short and long term residencies across the 7 cities to teach their craft and assist students in increasing academic and life skills. Actors, designers, writers, technicians, technical directors, pr... (more)

