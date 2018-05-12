Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/12/2018

Tickets are now on sale for the Caravan Theatre Company's New York Premiere of MARLOWE'S FATE, an original play written and directed by Peter B. Hodges about two innocent men struggling to survive in an Elizabethan Age of Machiavellian spies, slapstick puppets and an outrageous avalanche of unintended consequences. The production is the second part of BATTLE OF THE BARDS: THE Christopher Marlowe FESTIVAL, a six week festival that features two original plays about William Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe and the stories behind the greatest literary deception of all time. MARLOWE'S FATE will run May 10th - May 26th in the Studio Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The official opening will be on Thursday, May 17.



