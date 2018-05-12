Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 5/12/2018
|
Spread the Magic! 'CURSED CHILD' Benefit Show Supports New Victory Theater - 5/12/2018
The New 42nd Street Gala and Benefit Performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Proceeds from this special performance will support the award-winning Education Programs of The New Victory Theater.
|
International Bestseller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN to Receive Stage Adaptation - 5/12/2018
Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Paula Hawkins international bestselling novel The Girl on the Train will receive a stage adaptation.
|
- 5/13/2018
|
The Actors Fund to Honor Rivera, Thurman, Beatty, and Leon at Annual Gala - 5/14/2018
The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, will hold its Annual Gala on Monday, May 14, 2018. The evening will celebrate Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty, Tony Award-winning Broadway and film director Kenny Leon, currently director of Children of a Lesser God on Broadway, two-time Tony Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera, and Golden Globe-winning, Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Uma Thurman. Mr. Beatty, Mr. Leon, Ms. Rivera and Ms. Thurman will be awarded The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor. The event begins with 6 pm cocktails followed by a 7 pm dinner and tribute at the New York Marriott Marquis. The evening will include special tribute performances by guests to be announced.
|
CAROUSEL Announces Matinee Benefitting Actors Fund - 5/14/2018
Carousel and The Actors Fund announced today that the new hit revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical will host a special Mondaymatinee performace on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th St.), with proceeds to benefit The Actors Fund.
|
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS - 5/14/2018
Broadway and television stars, theatre fans, poker pros and game-faced novices alike will come together when Broadway Bets, Broadway's official poker tournament, returns on Monday, May 14. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
|
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS - 5/14/2018
Broadway and television stars, theatre fans, poker pros and game-faced novices alike will come together when Broadway Bets, Broadway's official poker tournament, returns on Monday, May 14. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
|
Alex Boniello Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 5/15/2018
Mike Faist's final performance in Dear Evan Hansen will be Sunday, May 13. Alex Boniello will join the company as Connor Murphy beginning Tuesday, May 15. Additionally, Will Roland will play his final performance as Jared Kleinman on Sunday, June 10. It has yet to be announced who will take over as Jared.
|
The Leah/Rachel Play comes to The 14th Street Y as part of The Genesis Plays - 5/16/2018
|
The In[heir]itance Project and The 14th Street Y present The Sarah Play - 5/16/2018
|
IT'S NOT STAMPED ON YOUR FOREHEAD By Natasha Cobb Kicks Off The 31st Season of The Strawberry One-Act Festival - 5/16/2018
|
IT'S NOT STAMPED ON YOUR FOREHEAD By Natasha Cobb Kicks Off The 31st Season of The Strawberry One-Act Festival - 5/16/2018
|
Radiotheatre's Annual Edgar Allan Poe Fest Opens 5/16 - 5/16/2018
Come in, come in! Enter into the spectral shadows of St. John's Sanctuary which has sat quietly for 190 years in the heart of historicAl Greenwich Village. But, now...lit by flickering candlelight, bathed in ghostly mist, the players at the award-winning, critically-acclaimed Radiotheatre hope to chill the marrow in your bones as they present their annual Edgar Allan POE FESTIVAL!
|
MARLOWE'S FATE To Begin Performances May 10th At Theater Row - 5/17/2018
Tickets are now on sale for the Caravan Theatre Company's New York Premiere of MARLOWE'S FATE, an original play written and directed by Peter B. Hodges about two innocent men struggling to survive in an Elizabethan Age of Machiavellian spies, slapstick puppets and an outrageous avalanche of unintended consequences. The production is the second part of BATTLE OF THE BARDS: THE Christopher Marlowe FESTIVAL, a six week festival that features two original plays about William Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe and the stories behind the greatest literary deception of all time. MARLOWE'S FATE will run May 10th - May 26th in the Studio Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The official opening will be on Thursday, May 17.
|
The Music in My Blood begins performances June 6 - 5/17/2018
|
Patti Cohenour to Lead Goodspeed's YOU ARE HERE - 5/18/2018
A Chicago housewife turns one small step into a giant, life-changing leap in Bartram & Hill's new musical You Are Here. Goodspeed Musicals continues its commitment to innovative, thought-provoking works with this intimate tour-de-force new musical featuring Tony Award nominee Patti Cohenour as Diana, Broadway performers Andrea Frierson as Voice 1 and Stacia Fernandez as Voice 2, and Spamilton: An American Parody starDan Rosales as Voice 3.
|
Idina Menzel on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION - 5/18/2018
CBS announced today that the first season of UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION, from the team behind the two-time Emmy Award-winning series UNDERCOVER BOSS, will premiere Friday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Celebrities at the top of their chosen fields are going undercover to find talented people and make dreams come true. The nation's best singers, athletes, models and business icons embark on talent searches to pay it forward to deserving yet-to-be-discovered individuals. (Additional stars and airdates will be announced at a later date.)
|
Single Rider, a New Musical by All Female Writing Team, Gets World Premiere Off-Broadway - 5/18/2018
|
The In[heir]itance Project and The 14th Street Y present The Jacob Play - 5/18/2018
|
The Samuel Torres Super Band Brings 'Alegría' To Aaron Davis Hall, 5/18 - 5/18/2018
|
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season - 5/19/2018
A classic tap-happy musical and a new production of a legendary Broadway comedy are highlights of Bucks County Playhouse's 2018 Season. Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler announced details of the season, which will kick off at the historic Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania on May 19.