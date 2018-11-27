BWW's On This Day - November 27, 2018

Nov. 27, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Noura
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18

A Sign of the Times
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18

The Tricky Part
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18

A Connecticut Christmas Carol
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 11/30/18

The Box of Delights
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/30/18

The Band
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/1/18

The Emperor's Nightingale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/1/18

The Cher Show
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/3/18

The Messiah
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/3/18

True West
(West End - 0)
opening 12/4/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/5/18

The Cane
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/6/18

Network
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/6/18

The Convert
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18

The Merry Wives of Windsor
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18

Christmas in Hell
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/9/18

Ruben & Clay's 1st Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/11/18

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/12/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Height of the Storm
(West End - 0)
closing 12/1/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/2/18

Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18

Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18

Springsteen on Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/18

Lewiston & Clarkston
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

Apologia
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

Wild Goose Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

The Emperor's Nightingale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

The Tricky Part
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

The Enchanted Cottage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18

Downstairs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18

Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday November 28, 2018:
Chilina Kennedy Led A SIGN OF THE TIMES to Premiere in Delaware
Friday November 30, 2018:
New Repertory Theatre To Stage Gender-Bent Production Of 1776
Saturday December 1, 2018:
Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 12/1

