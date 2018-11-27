BWW's On This Day - November 27, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Sign of the Times
The Dead, 1904
The Tricky Part
A Connecticut Christmas Carol
The Box of Delights
The Band
The Emperor's Nightingale
The Cher Show
The Messiah
True West
Fiddler on the Roof
The Cane
Network
The Convert
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Christmas in Hell
Ruben & Clay's 1st Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Thanksgiving Play
Thom Pain (based on nothing)
Eve's Song
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
Springsteen on Broadway
Lewiston & Clarkston
Apologia
Wild Goose Dreams
The Emperor's Nightingale
The Tricky Part
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Celebrity Autobiography
The Enchanted Cottage
Downstairs
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Usual Girls
Girl from the North Country
Mother of the Maid
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Noura
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/27/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/29/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 11/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/1/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/3/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/3/18
(West End - 0)
opening 12/4/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/6/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 12/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 12/12/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Height of the Storm
(West End - 0)
closing 12/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/9/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 12/23/18
Wednesday November 28, 2018:
Chilina Kennedy Led A SIGN OF THE TIMES to Premiere in Delaware
Friday November 30, 2018:
New Repertory Theatre To Stage Gender-Bent Production Of 1776
Saturday December 1, 2018:
Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 12/1
