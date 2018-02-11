BWW's On This Day - February 11, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Come From Away
The Burn
Chess
Some Old Black Man
West Side Story
Pygmalion
Relevance
Kings
Terminus
Jerry Springer: The Opera
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
An Ordinary Muslim
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Amy and the Orphans
Fanny & Alexander
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
West Side Story
The Chekhov Dreams
The Outsider
Chess
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Bar Mitzvah Boy
Pygmalion
America is Hard to See
Fire and Air
Cardinal
Latin History For Morons
Miles for Mary
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
[PORTO]
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Bar Mitzvah Boy
(New York - 2018)
opening 2/11/18
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Homecoming Queen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
Monday February 12, 2018:
Colella, Jones, Luker, Wong & More Join Skip Kennon at 54 Below
Tuesday February 13, 2018:
Infamous Skating Rivalry Hits 54 Below in 'TONYA & NANCY'
Tuesday February 13, 2018:
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle with HEART TO HEART
Wednesday February 14, 2018:
Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and More Join NSO for WEST SIDE STORY in Concert
Wednesday February 14, 2018:
Esparza, Karimloo, Miles & Olivo Star in Revamped CHESS in D.C.
Thursday February 15, 2018:
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Begins at LCT
Thursday February 15, 2018:
Monthly Theater Series Explores The Effects Of Trauma Through Readings Of Ancient Greek Plays
Friday February 16, 2018:
Friday February 16, 2018:
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Original Cast Recording Released
Saturday February 17, 2018:
OH, HELLO!'s John Mulaney Brings KID GORGEOUS to Radio City
Sunday February 18, 2018:
BROADWAY LOVES DEMI LOVATO at Feinstein's/54 Below
COMING UP: