BWW's On This Day - December 8, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Oy Vey In a Manger Starring The Kinsey Sicks
Damn Yankees
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Children
Nativity! The Musical
Christmas with the Rat Pack
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Elf The Musical
A Very Hungry Caterpillar
Twelfth Night
Wilde Creatures
Mankind
Farinelli and the King
A Regular Little Houdini
Slava's Snowshow
A Woman of No Importance
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Hamilton
Torch Song
Venus in Fur
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Portuguese Kid
Rags
A Deal
Madeline's Christmas
Actually
Damn Yankees
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Pride and Prejudice
Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
Nativity! The Musical
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Winter's Tale
The Home Place
The Mad Ones
Harry Clarke
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(West End - 2012)
opening 12/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17
CLOSING SOON:
Othello
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
