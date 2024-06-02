Tituss Burgess Didn't Think He'd Be The One to Turn THE PREACHER'S WIFE Into A Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tituss Burgess spoke to People about his new musical based on the film The Preacher's Wife, which is currently running at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

“I turned to my mother and I said, ‘Someone should turn this into a musical.' She goes, ‘That's a good idea, baby.’"

“Never did I ever think I was casting the spell myself and would be the one to subsequently usher it into the world,” Burgess told Yahoo.

Burgess told People he's been working on the musical for 15 years. “It is a beautiful story about faith and faith tested. It's about the ramifications of gentrification on the familial unit, and it also contests what is church, in our version."

“It’s full of magic and people fly, and it's just a dizzy, glorious good time. I say that with total immodesty — it’s great.”

Performances run through June 16th at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Penned by writer Azie Dungey and featuring music and lyrics by actor, writer, and producer Tituss Burgess, this sensational production promises an unmissable exploration of community, family and faith.

The cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE is led by NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine as Marguerite Coleman; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr as Dudley.

THE PREACHER’S WIFE creative team is led by Tony Award-winning Director Michael Arden and award-winning Director and Alliance Theatre’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden.