Ticketmaster Was Hacked by 'Criminal Threat Actor' Says Live Nation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Variety, Live Nation has filed an SEC report on the hacking incident on May 20th, following an investigation by "industry-leading forensic investigators to understand what happened."

The May 31st filing states that on May 27th, following the hack, "a criminal threat actor offered what it alleged to be Company user data for sale via the dark web."

Live Nation says they are "working to mitigate risk to our users and the Company, and have notified and are cooperating with law enforcement. As appropriate, we are also notifying regulatory authorities and users with respect to unauthorized access to personal information."

They don't believe this will have an effect on business: "As of the date of this filing, the incident has not had, and we do not believe it is reasonably likely to have, a material impact on our overall business operations or on our financial condition or results of operations. We continue to evaluate the risks and our remediation efforts are ongoing."

According to Cyber Daily, the hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating they have “560 million customers full details (name, address, email, phone). Ticket sales, event information, order details,” and have offered to sell it for $500,000.

Read the full article here.

Ticketmaster is currently the ticketing system for 9 Broadway shows, including Aladdin, Hamilton, MJ, The Wiz, Six, The Who's Tommy, Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, and the upcoming Tammy Faye, as well as 12 touring productions.