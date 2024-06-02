Review: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at His Majesty's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE WOMAN IN BLACK is a minimalist play, with one foreground for the entirety and just two actors. However, the way this play is able to build and maintain tension and fear in a way that few movies seem to manage these days, let alone stage shows. The plot is good and the acting is superb, and combined with this thriller is put together make this a must see.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK tells the story of Arthur Kipps (John Waters) who attempts to dispel a literal ghost from his past by bringing the story to the stage. To do so he enlists the assistance of The Actor (Daniel MacPherson) who ends up playing the part of Kipps as the show goes on. The way the two stars work together is wonderful, and adds so much to the show. The relationship begins as a professional transaction, but they both find themselves drawn in to the retelling an investing themselves more in it. This develops a strange relationship between the two that spills into their other parts. Whilst MacPherson plays the younger Kipps in the retelling of the story itself, Waters becomes an older solicitor, a buggy driver, and the narrator at times. The way the two quickly switch between parts, seamlessly going from dark and terrifying moments back to the apparent safety of the theatre adds much to the show, and the two carry the show superbly. The two grow into the parts so much that towards the end the imagining of a dog, and the stage becoming a dangerous bog are propelled by the two of them perfectly into the set.

The original set, designed by Michael Holt is a major part of this show. The foreground barely changes, whilst a sheer curtain hides a changing background that MacPherson enters at various times, including another wing to the house, a play room and a graveyard. The way the characters move throughout the set is critical to the building of tension and having such a depth of background adds so much. Kevin Sleep’s lighting design is understandably a key feature, however, far from simply making it a bit darker, the lighting brings a richness to the scenery whilst also adding to the tension which the show manages perfectly throughout. Sebastian Frost’s sound design (building on Rod Mead’s original work) is simple yet wonderfully effective, whilst Robin Herford’s directing brings together all the parts to create a single spine tingling piece of theatre.

Atmosphere and tension are so difficult to create on stage, and yet the way THE WOMAN IN BLACK achieves it makes it look easy. The audience is drawn to genuinely fear the dark and worry about what hides around each corner and in each shadow. Moreso, credit must go to the fact that this show ignores the need for jump scares which movies and other shows rely heavily on to keep the tension. Only once in the entire show does something actually appear from the shadows, and yet the audience can’t help but fear the dark and the unknown. This is an absolute masterclass in the thriller genre, the audience genuinely held in carefully crafted suspense throughout. The only criticism I could find is that the audience occasionally diffuses the tension with laughter which doesn’t help what the cast and crew have worked so hard to create.

If you were ever sceptical (as I was) about how much a stage production can create in terms of atmosphere and tension, you simply must see THE WOMAN IN BLACK. It creates mood in a way I’ve never seen and could scarcely have imagined within a theatre. THE WOMAN IN BLACK goes beyond a show that must be seen (which it most definitely is) and into a show that MUST be experienced.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is at His Majesty's Theatre in Perth until June 9th before touring to Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Newcastle and Sydney. Tickets and more information from THE WOMAN IN BLACK Australia.

Photos thanks to Justin Nicholas/IP Publicity. Video from THE WOMAN IN BLACK Australia.

