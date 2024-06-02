Video: Watch 'I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman' from & JULIET on Broadway

& Juliet is currently running at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway

By: Jun. 02, 2024
In celebration of Pride Month, & Juliet has released footage of Justin David Sullivan singing 'I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman' from the Broadway production. Watch here!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
 



