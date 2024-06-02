Video: Shaina Taub Knew Making SUFFS Would Be Hard, But She Kept Marching

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new Broadway musical Suffs tells the story of the incredible women who fought to make our country what it is today. Their story wouldn't be told without the incredible woman who gave them a voice- Shaina Taub.

"As an artist, you have to hear everyone's judgements and critiques, and that can be wounding. But I sat back at the piano and I could not stomach the thought of giving up [on this show]," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I felt that the women I was dramatizing did not give up and they had way harder circumstances and harder setbacks... they were trying to change the constitution and I'm just trying to write a musical!"

Watch as Shaina chats more about why this piece means so much to her, the challenges she faced in getting to Broadway, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.