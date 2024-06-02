A SIGN OF THE TIMES Plays Final Performance Off-Broadway Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s, will conclude its Off-Broadway run, as scheduled, with the matinee on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Upon closing, A Sign of the Times will have played 113 performances and 14 previews.



A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent as Matt, Edred Utomi as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as Tanya.



The cast also features Miki Abraham, Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Justin Showell, Michael Starr, Edward Staudenmayer, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.



Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, and direction by Gabriel Barre.



A Sign of the Times had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. Delaware News Journal called the show, “Infectious & Rocking! The funny, candy-colored musical struts across the stage with catchy songs and 1960s issues that resonate today.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said, “the electricity reverberates across the stage.” Broad Street Review raved that the show is full of, “sheer exuberance! The music never stops.”



The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.



The creative team features set design by Evan Adamson, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Shannon Slaton, projection design by Brad Peterson and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Music Director is Britt Bonney. Dance Arrangements are by David Dabbon. Production Stage Manager is McBee. Casting is by JZ Casting.