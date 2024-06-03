Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Photos: N/A Stars Holland Taylor, Ana Villafañe, And More Meet The Press
Video: Inside Rehearsals for Kennedy Center's BYE BYE BIRDIE
Video: HELL'S KITCHEN's Jackie Leon Is on Fire
Ben Platt's New Album 'Honeymind' Available Now
by Josh Sharpe
Tony award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt has just dropped his third studio album, Honeymind. As previously announced on social media, the album is inspired by a hike he took with his fianceé, Noah Galvin. Listen to the album now!. (more...)
MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Album is Available Now
by Stephi Wild
The 42-track live recording of star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert is now available on double CD and digital platforms worldwide. Learn more about how to stream or purchase the album, and watch a video of Audra McDonald performing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' here!. (more...)
Carol Burnett Would Have Liked to Have Done MAME: 'I Love the Part'
by Josh Sharpe
In a new interview, comedy legend and Broadway performer Carol Burnett answered some big questions about her life and career, including the part that she has always wanted to play. She revealed that she would have loved to have appeared in a production of Jerry Herman's classic musical, Mame, playing the role originated by Angela Lansbury. . (more...)
IN THE HEIGHTS, SOFT POWER & More Set for Signature Theatre 2024-25 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre has unveiled its 2024-2025 Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr. Perform 'The Sound of Silence' at the Palace Theater
by Stephi Wild
Ben Platt was joined on stage by Leslie Odom, Jr. during last night's performance of Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. The pair performed 'The Sound of Silence' by Simon and Garfunkel. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Shoshana Bean and Maleah Joi Moon in the Official Music Video For 'No One' From HELL'S KITCHEN
by Stephi Wild
An all new music video has been released for the song 'No One' from the Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen, featuring Shoshana Bean & Maleah Joi Moon. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Sarah Hyland Talks Returning to the Stage for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Josh Sharpe
Sarah Hyland, who just took over the role of Audrey from Jinkx Monsoon in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark to discuss returning to the stage after a long time away. Watch the interview! . (more...)
