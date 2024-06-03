Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Shares Early Draft of 'My Days' From THE NOTEBOOK The Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ingrid Michaelson has taken to TikTok to share an early draft of the song My Days from The Notebook The Musical. She shared that she wrote the song back in 2021.

"It has changed a bit since then. But one thing stayed the same - it has always been too high for me."

Listen below!

@ingridmichaelson I wrote My Days in june of 2021. It has changed a bit since then. But once thing stayed the same - it has always been too high for me. #thenotebookmusical #thenotebook #mydays Ingrid Michaelson ">♬ original sound - Ingrid Michaelson

Plus, check out the final version of the song below:

About The Notebook

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC’s This Is Us, The Cake). Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).