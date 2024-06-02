Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Kimberly Marable is Serving on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week I am joined by Broadway performer and activist Kimberly Marable to talk all about her work in the theater and beyond. A co-founder of Broadway Serves, Kimberly has bridged the worlds of performing arts and community service in such beautiful ways. She has been seen on Broadway in iconic roles and productions, including Velma Kelly in Chicago, and as an original company member of Hadestown. She shares about the work/life balance a performer in New York must find, and overcoming injury in the midst of performing on Broadway. Kimberly also shares her experience performing in The Lion King, and making her Bway debut as a replacement in the original Broadway run of Sister Act. Kimberly is such a joy, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Kimberly Marable is a New York City based performer and activist. Broadway: Hadestown, The Lion King and Sister Act. National tours: The Book of Mormon (first national), Sister Act (Deloris standby in first national), Dreamgirls, Hairspray, and The Wedding Singer (first national). Workshops: The Wanderer and Pal Joey. Television: “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Dancing with The Stars.” Voiceover: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Ikawha/Waenglith) and “Every Day is Halloween with Lucy Loud” (Nickelodeon/YouTube). Marable was born and raised in Brooklyn and is a proud Dartmouth College graduate. She co-founded Broadway Serves, which provides volunteer opportunities for theater professionals.