Previews: NARNI CITTÀ TEATRO - Festival In Varie Location Della Città Di Narni

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has added a new slate of performers to his highly anticipated summer concert event, ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION. The event, which already features a star-studded lineup, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe and more, is now also set to include Brian May, Eros Ramazzotti, Elisa, and Jannik Sinner.