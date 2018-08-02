BWW's On This Day - August 2, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Cyrano
Meet Me In St. Louis
West Side Story
Grumpy Old Men
Be More Chill
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Passion
Pretty Woman
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Well-Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Height of the Storm
Broken Wings
Heathers: The Musical
Two for the Seesaw
Fire in Dreamland
The Chinese Lady
Consent
Pity
Black Sparta
Love Never Dies
This Ain't No Disco
Afterglow
The Boys in the Band
The House That Will Not Stand
James and the Giant Peach
Meet Me In St. Louis
Fairview
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
SpongeBob SquarePants
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
opening 8/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
CLOSING SOON:
Gypsy
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/2/18
(West End - 0)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(New York - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/16/18
Friday August 3, 2018:
CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage Finds Full Cast; Blake Jenner & More
Saturday August 4, 2018:
Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS
Sunday August 5, 2018:
Rachel Bay Jones to Exit DEAR EVEN HANSEN August 5
Tuesday August 7, 2018:
Lisa Brescia To Take on So Big Role of Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Thursday August 9, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Thursday August 9, 2018:
Rubin-Vega, Victor Dixon and More Sign on for REBEL VERSES
