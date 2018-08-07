BWW TV: The Cast of KING KONG Talks Bringing This Beast to Broadway

King Kong is getting ready to take over Broadway! The show begins performances Friday, October 5 prior to a Thursday, November 8 opening night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there! Hear what Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris, and the rest of the cast have to say about taking this beast to Broadway!

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, EricWilliam Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld(Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

The King Kong ensemble includes Ashley Andrews (Broadway Debut),Mike Baerga (Miss Saigon), Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (Broadway Debut, Cinderella National Tour), Chloë Campbell (Tuck Everlasting), Leroy Church (Broadway Debut, The Lion King National Tour), Peter Chursin (On The Town, West Side Story), Jovan Dansberry (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (Waitress), Casey Garvin (Miss Saigon, Disaster!), Christopher Hampton Grant (Broadway Debut), Khadija Griffith (Broadway Debut, "The Wiz Live!,") Jon Hoche (Broadway Debut, War HorseNational Tour), Gabriel Hyman (Broadway Debut), Curt James (Angels In America), James T. Lane (The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line), Marty Lawson (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Promises, Promises), Jonathan Christopher MacMillan (War Horse), Danny Miller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Marcell Monachino (Broadway Debut),Jennifer Noble (Ghost The Musical), Kristen Faith Oei (M. Butterfly, The King and I),Eliza Ohman (Hamilton), Roberto Olvera (Broadway Debut), Jaquez André Sims (Motown The Musical), Jena VanElslander (Broadway Debut), Scott Austin Weber (M. Butterfly), Jacob Williams (Broadway Debut), Lauren Yalango-Grant (Broadway Debut), Warren Yang (Miss Saigon) and David Yijae (Broadway Debut). Additional casting will be announced soon.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Related Articles