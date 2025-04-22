2025 Drama League Awards Nominations- The Full List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Drama League today announced the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced this morning by stage & screen actress Sarah Hyland (The Great Gatsby, “Modern Family”) and award-winning country music star Orville Peck (Cabaret) at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 91st Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2025-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.

The Drama League previously announced the 2025 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Director Whitney White (and multiple 2025 Drama League Award Nominee) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to acclaimed producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, whose groundbreaking work across television, film, and theatre has garnered numerous accolades, including Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, and a Best Picture Oscar. This season they are the lead producers of the new musical Smash.

2025 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE ANTIQUITIES

Playwrights Horizons

Written by Jordan Harrison

Directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan

Assistant Director: Kayla Amani

Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Casey York, Managing Director; Noah Silva, General Manager), Vineyard Theatre (Sarah Stern, Artistic Director; Douglas Aibel, Artistic Director), and Goodman Theatre (Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director; John Collins, Executive Director)

BECOMING EVE

Abrons Arts Center

Written by Emil Weinstein

Based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Associate Director: Ash Ehrenberg

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic DIrector; Maya Choldin, Managing Director)

ENGLISH

Todd Haimes Theatre

Written by Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Knud Adams

Assistant Director: Arya Shahi

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer); Presenting the production by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

GOOD BONES

The Public Theater

Written by James Ijames

Directed by Saheem Ali

Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

Winter Garden Theatre

Written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov; Based on the film by 2929 Entertainment

and Participant; Based on the film distributed by Warner Bros.

Directed by David Cromer

Associate Director: Neal Gupta

Produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Smokehouse, Jean Doumanian, Robert Fox, 2929 Entertainment, Participant, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Sonia Friedman Productions, Jillian Robbins, Patty Baker, Kate Cannova, Creative Partners Productions, Stella La Rue, Level Forward, Madison Wells Live, Oren Michels, Reade St. Productions, Runyonland, TodayTix Group, Dennis Trunfio, Tom Tuft, Cohen-Gutterman Productions, FineWomen Productions, Gallarus Productions, Harris Rubin Productions, OHenry Productions, Douglas Denoff, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, deRoy & Los Angeles Media Fund, Klausner & Zell, Nelson & Tao, SunnySpot & Valentine, Waxman & Willman, Winkler & Smalberg, and Woldenberg & Crooked Letter

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

Conceived and Directed by Moisés Kaufman

Associate Director: Amy Marie Seidel

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director; Maya Choldin, Managing Director) and Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Founder and Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director)

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Booth Theatre

Written by Kimberly Belflower

Directed by Danya Taymor

Associate Director: Autumn Angelettie

Produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, John Mara, Jr., Runyonland, Eric Falkenstein, Jillian Robbins, Jen Hoguet, Steve Dow, Corets Gough Kench Cohen, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Patty Baker, Cue to Cue Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, Klausner & Zell, Jennifer Kroman, LD Entertainment, Mahnster Productions, Nathan Winoto, The Cohn Sisters & Stifelman-Burkhardt, Astro Lab Productions, Creative Partners Productions, Sarah Daniels, Joan Rechnitz, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Newport & Smerigan, Jamie deRoy, Jaime Gleicher, Wes Grantom, Meena Harris & Jessica Foung, Los Angeles Media Fund, Corey Steinfast, Turchin Clements, Louis Hobson, and Annaleise Loxton

LIBERATION

Laura Pels Theatre

Written by Beth Wohl

Directed by Whitney White

Assistant Director: Annabel Heacock

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer)

OH, MARY!

Lyceum Theatre

Written by Cole Escola

Directed by Sam Pinkleton

Associate Director: Sunny Min-Sook Hitt

Lead Producer: Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia; Co-Produced by Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder / Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount / Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

Music Box Theatre

New Adaptation Written by Kip Williams; Based on the novel by Oscar Wilde

Directed by Kip Williams

Associate Director: Ian Michael and Tait de Lorenzo; Resident Director: Raz Golden

Lead Producer: Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Daryl Roth and Amanda Lipitz & Henry Tisch; Co-Produced by Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen, Tom Werner, Ronald Frankel, Ken Schur, Bob Boyett, Caiola Productions, Grove Entertainment, No Guarantees Productions, and Lizzie Tisch; Presenting the production by Sydney Theatre Company; Associate Producer: Liam Mangan

PURPOSE

Hayes Theatre

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Phylicia Rashad

Assistant Director: Jereme Kyle Lewis

Produced by David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, Eastern Standard Time, Trate Productions, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, ATG Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company; Presenting the production by Steppenwolf Theatre Company

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Marquis Theatre

Written by Kate Trefry; Original story by The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry; Based on the Series by Netflix; Based on the Netflix Series, 'Stranger Things', created by The Duffer Brothers

Directed by Stephen Daldry; Co-Directed by Justin Martin

Associate Director: Tavia Jefferson

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions; Associate Producer: 21 Laps Entertainment, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen

WALDEN

Second Stage Theater

Written by Amy Berryman

Directed by Whitney White

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Evan Cabnet, Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Executive Director; Bennett Leak, Interim Artistic Director)

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

THE CHERRY ORCHARD

St. Ann’s Warehouse

Written by Anton Chekhov, A new version Written & Directed by Benedict Andrews

Assistant Director: Neetu Singh

The Donmar Warehouse production (Tim Sheader, Artistic Director; Henny Finch, Executive Director) presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse (Susan Feldman, Artistic Director; Erik Wallin, General Manager; Lianna Portnoy, Managing Director)

EUREKA DAY

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Jonathan Spector

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro

Assistant Director: Zoë Adams

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director); By special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, Wagner Johnson Productions, and Seaview Productions

GHOSTS

Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

By Henrik Ibsen

A New Version by Mark O'Rowe

Directed by Jack O'Brien

Assistant Director: Jeremiah Maestras

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Palace Theatre

Written by David Mamet

Directed by Patrick Marber

Associate Director: Rory McGregor

Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Caiola Productions, Roy Furman, Patrick Myles, Jonathan Reinis, Stephanie P. McClelland, Stewart F. Lane / Bonnie Comley / Leah Lane, Oliver King, 42nd.club, Richard Batchelder, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Cue to Cue Productions, Roger & Carin Ehrenberg, GFOUR Productions, Jay & Cindy Gutterman, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, Secret Hideout, Randy Jones Toll & Steven Toll, Craig Balsam / Ken Levitan, Bunny Rabbit Productions / Cyrena Esposito, Lynne & Marvin Garelick / Howard Hoffen, Ken & Rande Greiner / Ruth & Steve Hendel, Levine Padgett Productions / Alan Shorr, Ted & Richard Liebowitz / Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Irene Gandy, Lloyd Tichio Productions / Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Eric Passmore / Brad Blume & Adam Zell, Susan Rose / Frederick Zollo, Patrick W. Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman, Brandon J. Schwartz, and The Shubert Organization

HOME

Todd Haimes Theatre

Written by Samm-Art Williams

Directed by Kenny LeonAssistant Director: Autumn Angelettie

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer). Originally produced Off-Broadway in 1979 by The Negro Ensemble Company

OTHELLO

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Kenny Leon

Associate Director: Ioana Alfonso

Lead Producer: Brian Anthony Moreland; Co-Produced by Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Score 3 Partners, Ken Davenport, Richard Batchelder, Lloyd Tichio Productions, Dominick Laruffa, Jr., Lassen D'Arrigo, Adam Zotovich, Lamar Richardson, Lu-Shawn M. Thompson, Cohen Willman Productions, 11:11 Experience, 42nd.club, The Araca Group, Craig Balsam, Devale & Khadeen Ellis, Goehring Turchin Alperson, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, John Gore Organization, Kierstead Laurence Smigel Rutter, Willette & Manny Klausner, Scott H. Mauro, Stephanie P. McClelland, Carl Moellenberg, Slater Bernon Butterfield, Cynthia Stroum, Ricardo Marques / Lana Williams Woods, Daryl Roth / Tom Tuft, Chimney Town / Timothy Laczynski, Christen James, Renard McGill Productions, Dan Stone, Brian DeVito, and The Shubert Organization

ROMEO + JULIET

Circle in the Square Theatre

Written by William Shakespeare; Music by Jack Antonoff

Directed by Sam Gold; Movement Direction and Choreography by Sonya Tayeh

Associate Director: Raz Golden

Produced by Seaview, Harbor Entertainment, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Roth-Manella Productions, Kate Cannova, J + J Productions, Julie Boardman, Alexander-Taylor Deignan, Atekwana Hutton, Bensmihen Mann Productions, Patrick Catullo, Chutzpah Productions, Corets Gough Willman Productions, Dave Johnson Productions, DJD Productions, Hornos Moellenberg, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Mark Gordon Pictures, Oren Michels, No Guarantees Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Strus Lynch, Sunset Cruz Productions, Dennis Trunfio, Stephen C. Byrd, Fourth Wall Theatricals, Level Forward, Soto Productions, and WMKlausner

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Written by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall

Associate Director: Claire O’Reilly

The Almeida Theatre (Rupert Goold, Artistic Director; Denise Wood, Executive Director) production presented by Brooklyn Academy of Music (Amy Cassello, Artistic Director; Gina Duncan, President)

VANYA

Lucille Lortel Theatre

After Anton Chekhov

Adaptor and Co-Creator: Simon Stephens

Director and Co-Creator: Sam Yates

Produced by Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kater Gordon, Aleri Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Grace Street Creative, Jim Kierstead, Lucille Lortel Theatre, Tilted, Tulchin, Bartner Productions, Winkler & Smalberg; Executive Producers: Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Jillian Robbins

WINE IN THE WILDERNESS

Written by Alice Childress

Directed by LaChanze

Assistant Director: Des’ree Brown

Produced by Classic Stage Company (Jill Rafson, Producing Artistic Director; Kathryn McCumber, General Manager)

YELLOW FACE

Todd Haimes Theatre

Written by David Henry Hwang

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Assistant Director: Susana Jaramillo

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Broadhurst Theatre

Book by Bob Martin; Music by David Foster; Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead; Based on characters created by Max Fleischer

Directed by Jerry Mitchell

Associate Director: DB Bonds; Assistant Director: Ricky Schroeder

Produced by Ostar, Marc Johnston, Taitan Captial, Inc., Western Costume Co., The Shubert Organization, Melody Place, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tony Fernandes, Bob Boyett, Larry & Martha Day, Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney, Teresa J. Huber, John Paul DeJoria, Peermusic, Rick Perez / Rafael Herrera, Karen LeFrak / Iris Smith, Ann Magee / Joan P. Waechter, Michael Ravenhill, Gerardo Braggiotti / Paolo Zannoni, Brianna Leigh Bell, Candy Spelling, Danielle Del, Arielle Tepper, Steve Tisch, Jon Avnet, Werner Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Alexander Robertson / Harmony Harris, and Peg McGetrick

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Book by Marco Ramirez

Music by Buena Vista Social Club

Directed by Saheem Ali

Associate Director: Moses Garcia; Assistant Director: Miguel Bregante

Lead Producer: Orin Wolf, John Styles, Jr., and Barbara Broccoli; Co-Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Executive Director), Viajes Miranda, LaChanze, David Yazbek, John Leguizamo, David F. Schwartz, Zak Kilberg, J. Todd Harris, Cabo Productions, Roy Furman, Hannah Rosenthal, Jamie deRoy / Marvin Rosen, Grove • REG & Frank Marshall, F.K.R.J. Productions, Patrick Milling-Smith / Brian Carmody, DJ Stage Productions, Palitz Wiesenfeld Productions, Richard & Roberta Shaker, Front Row Productions, Cathy Dantchik, Brooke & Brian Devine, Gilad Rogowsky, MacPac Entertainment, No Guarantees Productions, Rhythm & Rain Productions, Hadley Schnuck, James Francis Trezza, Yonge Street Theatricals, Patrick Daly, Olympus Theatricals / Firemused Productions, Ioana Alfonso / Eric Stine, William Berlind / W.M. Klausner, Creative Endeavor Office / Untitled Theatricals, Ruth Hendel / The Kaplans, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra / Philip van Dijk, Debbie Ohanian / Stone Arch Theatricals, Composite Capital Partners, Larry Levien, Matt Murphy, Marc Platt, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Brad Blume / The Klaes, Thomas Steven Perakos / Douglas A. Fellman, Ankit Agrawal / Constance Cincotta, Independent Presenters Network, Nick & Nicky Gold, HoriPro, Inc., Playful Productions UK, The Shubert Organization, Frederick Zollo, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations Inc., and Marco Ramirez

DEAD OUTLAW

Longacre Theatre

Book by Itamar Moses

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Directed by David Cromer

Associate Directors: Ani Taj and Seth Sikes

Produced by Lia Vollack Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Ken & Janet Schur, Cue to Cue Productions, James Bolosh / Hillary Wyatt, Carl Moellenberg / Ricardo Hornos, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg / H2H Concord Theatricals, Masquerade Partners, Douglas Denoff, John Gore Organization, GFOUR Productions, Brian Hedden, KFRJ Productions, Lang Entertainment Group, James L. Nederlander, Marvin Rosen, Stanley S. Shuman, James L. Walker, Jr., Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.club / Aligned Theatricals, Craig Balsam / Richard Batchelder, Jane Bergère / Willette and Manny Klausner, The Broadway Investor's Club / Eastern Standard Time, Barbara Chiodo / Adam Cohen, Merrie L. Davis / Tony Spinosa, Noah Eisenberg / Sue Drew, Robin Gorman Newman / Laurence Padgett Productions, LLPR Productions / Patinogal, Mary Maggio / Janet Rosen, Thomas Swayne, Lawryn Lacroix, and Audible

DEATH BECOMES HER

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Book by Marco Pennette

Music and Lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Directed by Christopher Gattelli

Associate Director: Bethany Pettigrew; Resident Director and Choreographer: Mark Myars

Lead Producer: Universal Theatrical Group; Co-Produced by James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum & James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, John Gore Organization, and Marc Platt

DRAG: THE MUSICAL

New World Stages

Book, Music and Lyrics by Justin Andrew Honard (Alaska Thunderfuck), Tomas Costanza, and Ashley Gordon

Directed by Spencer Liff

Associate Director: Jason Michael Snow

Executive Produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, Nicholas Kaiser, and produced by Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette & Manny Klausner, Tristan Schukraft, Janet Billig Rich, Hillary Weaver, Producer Entertainment Group, Jackie Huba, 1145 Ventures, Peter Crawford/Pieter Van Meeuwen, Bruce Robert Harris/Jack W. Batman, Drama Club, Concord Theatricals, Rob Kolson, Sarina Neer, Liesl Wilke, Daitch/Busch, and Liza Minnelli

JUST IN TIME

Circle in the Square Theatre

Book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver; Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin

Music and Lyrics by Various Artists

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers

Associate Director: Susanna Wolk; Assistant Director: Renée Albulario

Produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, John Frost, Thomas M. Neff, Evamere Entertainment, Cynthia J. Tong, Mary Maggio, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Crossroads Live Group, Richard Batchelder, Peter May, Merrie L. Davis, Lang Entertainment Group, Silva Theatrical Group, Wild Oak Media, Alchemation, Aleri Entertainment, Craig Balsam, Creative Partners Productions, Drew & Dane Productions, Frankly Spoken Productions, Good Soup Entertainment, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Barry and Brooke Josephson, Willette and Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, Olivia C. Middleton, Ira Pittelman, Power Arts, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Shake & Stir Productions, Signature Theatre, The Shubert Organization, Tom Tuft, 2 on the Aisle, Agrawal Turchin, Moellenberg Garman, Sirens BB, Amy Abrams, Brian Schwartz, and Ted Chapin; Associate Producer: Evan Schild, and Riza Takahashi

MACBETH IN STRIDE

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Written and Performed by Whitney White

Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar

Associate Director: Whitney White; Assistant Director To Ms. White: Rosalind Bevan

Produced by Brooklyn Academy of Music (Amy Cassello, Artistic Director; Gina Duncan, President) in association with Philadelphia Theatre Company (Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, Co-Artistic Directors; Margo Moskowitz, Managing Director), Shakespeare Theatre Company (Simon Godwin, Artistic Director; Angela Lee Gieras, Managing Director), and Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Florie Seery, Managing Director)

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Belasco Theatre

Book by Will Aronson and Hue Park

Music by Will Aronson, Lyrics by Hue Park

Directed by Michael Arden

Associate Director: Emilio Ramos; Assistant Director: Caroline Fairweather

Lead Producer: Jeffrey Richards and Hunter Arnold; Co-Produced by Darren Criss, Dr. Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, NHN Link Corporation, Greg & Lisa Love, Kayla Greenspan, Jayne Baron Sherman, Louise Gund, Spencer Ross, Yonge Street Theatricals, Ruth Hendel, Kaplan-Gopal-MMC, Adam Zotovich, At Rise Creative, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Curt Cronin, Fahs Productions, Greg Field, Paul Gavriani / Michael Patrick, Rebecca Gold, Grace Street Creative Group, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kent Knudsen, James L. Nederlander, Salmira Productions, The Shubert Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris, Wooran Foundation, You Should Smile More Productions, Mark and David Golub Productions, Diego Kolankowsky, Takonkiet Viravan, Brad Blume, Hugo Six, Clarissa Cueva, Ali Daylami, Maia Kayla Glasman, Patrick W. Jones, and Brandon J. Schwartz; Associate Producer: Glass Half Full

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

John Golden Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë

Roberts

Directed by Robert Hastie

Resident Director & Choreographer: Tara Young; U.K. Associate Director: Georgie Staight

Lead Producer: Avalon; Produced in association with SplitLip; Produced by Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner; Co-Produced by Bryan McCaffrey, Walport Productions, Left No Ring Productions, Barbara Chiodo, Feuille Dooley North Productions, The Shubert Organization, Ken Davenport, Steve & Paula Reynolds, Concord Theatricals, Byron Grote & Susan Miller, John Gore Organization, M. Kilburg Reedy, Sony Music Entertainment, You Should Smile More Productions, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Judith Ann Abrams Productions / The Broadway Investor's Club, Lang Entertainment Group, Alli Folk / Evelyn Hoffman & Gregory Stern, Nick Flatto / Evan & Claudia Caplan Reynolds, Larry Hirschhorn & Ricardo Hornos / Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Independent Presenters Network / Lloyd Tichio Productions, Kendall Kellaway III / Megan Minutillo, Blume Johnson Rubin & Silver, Russell Citron, The Council, Jamie deRoy & Brian Rooney / Corey Brunish & Matthew P. Hui, Dodge Hall Productions, 42nd.club, IJB Productions, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Simon, Mark Weinstein, Adam Cohen / Nick Padgett, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla / Lynnette Barkley, Willette & Manny Klausner / Elizabeth Faulkner Salem, Michael Page / Burnt Umber Productions, Wallace-Phoebe / Laurie Oki & Alexander Oki, and Margot Astrachan / TT Partners; Associate Producer: Julien Matthews

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

James Earl Jones Theatre

Book by Lisa Loomer; Book with Nell Benjamin; Based on the play by Josefina López; Based on the screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo

Music and Lyrics by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Directed by Sergio Trujillo

Associate Director: Emilia Lirman

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Jack Noseworthy, Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, Las Mujeres Garza, HGH Productions, Weller / Harney, Erin & Ramesh Narasimhan, John Gore Organization, HarbourView, Ira Pittelman, Stacie & Steven Weisbrot, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Armstrong / Manocherian, Danielle Del, Emerald Drive, Independent Presenters Network, Just for Laughs, Gerry & Jared King, Scott & Debbie Klein, Yael & Ira Kleinman, Peter May, Bob & Alison Murchison, Kari Nettles, Próspero Teatro / La Gran Audiencia, Philip & James DeCarlo-Schnepper, Lilli & Jonathan Roth, Catherine & Michael T. Sheehan, Jayne Baron Sherman, Jeffrey A. Sine, Spoke Media, Gina Vernaci, Amy Wen / Denoff, Alicia Menendez, Angélica Vale, and The Shubert Organization; Presenting the production by The American Repertory Theatre (Diane Paulus, Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director); Associate Producer: Brett England

SMASH

Imperial Theatre

Book by Bob Martin and Rick Elice; Based on the series created by Theresa Rebeck; Based

on the series produced by Universal Television

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Directed by Susan Stroman

Associate Director: Leah Hofmann; Assistant Director: Naomi Kakuk

Produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, Steven Spielberg, Phil Kenny & Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Ken Davenport, Mary Maggio, Boardman Cannova Productions, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lamar Richardson, No Guarantees Productions, Nick Padgett, Marc David Levine, Willette & Manny Klausner, Rothrockin' Productions, Adam Zell, Scott H. Mauro, Scott Abrams, Paul Gavriani, Michael Patrick, Paris Keena, Jeffrey Grove, Koenigsberg Riley, Witzend Productions, 42nd.club, Richard Batchelder, Jamie deRoy, Dean Moravis, DMQR Productions, Fakler Stone, Gilad-Rogowsky, Invisible Wall Productions, Fern Kershon, Jim Kierstead, Lake Cohen Productions, Amanda Lee, Robin Gorman Newman, Andrew Paradis, Arlene Scanlan, Iris Smith, Matt & Susan Blank, The Broadway Investor's Club, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Michael B. Cox, Cue to Cue Productions, Griffin Dohr, Jeffrey Finn, Independent Presenters Network, Hunter Johnson, Bill & Sally Martin, May Shuman, Sandy Robertson, Janet & Marvin Rosen, Ilona Rozwadowska-Cantor, Michael Saperstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Jennifer Hudson, Nederlander Presentations, and The Shubert Organization

Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Devised by Cameron Mackintosh

Directed by Matthew Bourne

Associate Director: Nikki Woollaston

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director); Produced in association with CMI and Daryl Roth; Presenting the production by Cameron Mackintosh

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Perelman Performing Arts Center

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by T.S. Eliot; Additional lyrics by Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe

Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Associate Directors: Cooper Howell and N’yomi Stewart

A PACNYC Production (Bill Rauch, Artistic Director; Khady Kamara Nunez, Executive Director)

FLOYD COLLINS

Book by Tina Landau

Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel; Additional lyrics by Tina Landau

Directed by Tina Landau

Associate Director: Kenneth Ferrone; Assistant Director: Ben Viertel

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning); Produced in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt

GYPSY

Majestic Theatre

Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by George C. Wolfe

Associate Director: Carson Crow

Lead Producer: Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs; Produced by Kevin Ryan and Diane Scott Carter; Co-Produced by Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Roy Furman, Viajes Miranda, Kerry Washington, Peter May, Thomas M. Neff, Cynthia J. Tong, Adam Hyndman, A Perfect Team Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Da Silva Stone, DMQR Productions, Grant Spark Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, KarmaHendelMcCabe, James L. Nederlander, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Archer Entertainment, Dale Franzen, 42nd.club, Rob Acton, All That JJAS, Mike Audet, Patty Baker, Cohen Soto, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Crumhale Taylor Productions, Ken Davenport, DJD Productions, Flipswitch Entertainment, Frankly Spoken Productions, Roy Gabay, Happy Recap Productions, Sandra and Howard Hoffen, John Gore Organization, Johnson Maggio Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, LaCroix Eisenberg, David Lai, Little Lamb Productions, Bill and Sally Martin, Mohari Media, No Guarantees Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Regian Davison, Lamar Richardson, Patti and Michael Roberts, RTK Rose, Score 3 Partners, Silva Theatrical Group, Some People, Stone Arch Theatricals, Storyboard Entertainment LE, Mary and Jay Sullivan, The Adams Hendel Group, The Array VI, The Broadway Investor's Club, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, TreAmici Gooding, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Whitney Williams, Sara Beth Zivitz, Jamila Ponton Bragg, and The Industry Standard Group

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Hudson Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Whitney White

Associate Director: Ryan Dobrin

Produced by Seaview, ATG Productions, The Season, Aleff Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Batchelder.Federman.Gold, Be Forward Productions, Bellwether Productions, Burkhardt Turchin, Cohen.Gillon.Hetterly, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, DJD Productions, Eastern Standard Time, FineWomen Productions, Haizlip Lynch, Hicks Glassman, Image 32 Productions, Imaginespace, Independent Presenters Network, Jenen Rubin, The John Gore Organization, Mikayla Kibel, KKNS Productions, Koenigsberg.Laurence.Padgett, Lefon Productions, Mano Horn Productions, Mott Price Productions, Napoleon Theatricals, Nederlander Presentations Inc., No Guarantees Productions, Albert Nocciolino, P3 Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Rewired Talent Management, Brian Rooney , Roth-Manella Productions, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Cynthia Stroum, Freddy Wexler, WOWOW Inc., Z.A.M.K. Productions, ZK and Associates, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and Bee Carrozzini

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Hudson Theatre

Book by Jay Thompson, Marshall Barer, and Dean Fuller

Adapted by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Music by Mary Rodgers

Lyrics by Marshall Barer

Directed by Lear deBessonet

Associate Director: Martavius Parrish; Assistant Director: Karima Karkori

Produced by Seaview, Creative Partners Productions, Jenny Gersten & Half Zip Productions and Hugo Six; Co-Produced by Cohen-Gutterman Productions, Bob Boyett, Stephen Byrd, Kate Cannova, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Nicole Eisenberg, LD Entertainment, John Paterakis, Jay & Mary Sullivan, Richard Batchelder & Brady Brim-DeForest, We Eat Dreams, Judith Ann Abrams, Amy & PJ Lampi, Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship, Adam Cohen, Sally Jacobs & Warren Baker, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Pamela Lloyd, Steve Peters, Suzanne Schoch Rehl & Scott Rehl, Trafalgar Entertainment, Dennis Trunfio, Viva Diva USA Inc, Mark Weinstein, Michael Wolk, Acton Carter Deignan Willman Productions, Crumhale Taylor Productions, Davis & Tatooles, Jamie deRoy, Howard Overby Fink & Rubin Productions, Mark Parkman Fairview Productions, TNT Schmookler, Under the Mattress, Chema Verduzco & Rebelle Media, Richard Winkler & Dawn Smalberg, and New York City Center; This production was developed and originally premiered in January 2024 at New York City Center Encores! (Lear deBessonet: Artistic Director; Mary-Mitchell Campbell: Music Director; Clint Ramos: Producing Creative Director; Jenny Gersten: VP & Producer of Musical Theater; Michael S. Rosenberg: President & CEO)

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Music and libretto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Conceived by and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo

Director: Dustin Wills

Produced by Little Island (Zack Winokur, Producing Artistic Director; Laura Clement, Executive Director)

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Todd Haimes Theatre

Music by Arthur Sullivan

Libretto by W. S. Gilbert; Adapted by Rupert Holmes

Conceived by Scott Ellis, Rupert Holmes, Warren Carlyle, and Joseph Joubert

Directed by Scott Ellis

Assistant Directors: Devin E. Haqq and Saki Kawamura

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer); Produced in association with James L. Nederlander and Fran and Paul Turner

SUNSET BLVD.

St. James Theatre

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

U.S. Associate Director: Benita de Wit; U.K. Associate Director: Rupert Hands

Produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions; Co-Produced by Wessex Grove, Christopher Ketner, Aleri Entertainment, Sonia Friedman, Roth-Manella Productions, Winkler Smalberg, Caitlin Clements, 42nd.club, Abrams Johnson, Aron on Broadway, The Array V, At Rise Creative, Bad Robot Live, Craig Balsam, Greg Berlanti, Boardman Cannova Productions, Bob Boyett, Burnt Umber Productions, Patrick Catullo, Crane McGill Trunfio, Core Four Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Federman Jenen Koenigsberg, Forshaw Turchin, John Gore, Jake Hine, LAMF Secret Hideout, Jack Lane, Lang Entertainment Group, Lelli Armstrong, Alex Levy, Luftig Reade St. Kawana, Mary Maggio, Jay Marcus, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, P3 Productions, Thomas Steven Perakos, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Shari Redstone, Regian Davison Buckman, Sand & Snow Entertainment, SBK Productions, The Shubert Organization, Smedes Stern Productions, Tilted, Willowrow Entertainment, and WMKlausner; Produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd

URINETOWN

New York City Center

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann

Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Teddy Bergman

Assistant Director: Nathaniel P. Claridad

Produced by New York City Center Encores! (Lear deBessonet: Artistic Director; Mary-Mitchell Campbell: Music Director; Clint Ramos: Producing Creative Director; Jenny Gersten: VP & Producer of Musical Theater; Michael S. Rosenberg: President & CEO)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams

English, Roundabout Theatre Company/Todd Haimes Theatre

Saheem Ali

Good Bones, The Public Theater

David Cromer

Good Night, And Good Luck, Winter Garden Theatre

Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!, Lyceum Theatre

Tyne Rafaeli

Becoming Eve, New York Theatre Workshop

Anna D. Shapiro

Eureka Day, Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Danya Taymor

John Proctor is The Villain, Booth Theatre

Whitney White

Liberation, Roundabout Theatre Company/Laura Pels Theatre

Kip Williams

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Music Box Theatre

Sam Yates

Vanya, Lucille Lortel Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden

Maybe Happy Ending, Belasco Theatre

Saheem Ali

Buena Vista Social Club, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Christopher Gattelli

Death Becomes Her, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Robert Hastie

Operation Mincemeat, John Golden Theatre

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Perelman Arts Center

Jamie Lloyd

Sunset Blvd., St. James Theatre

Jerry Mitchell

Boop! The Musical, Shubert Theatre

Susan Stroman

Smash, Imperial Theatre

Alex Timbers

Just In Time, Circle In The Square Theatre

Annie Tippe

Three Houses, Signature Theatre Company

Sergio Trujillo

Real Women Have Curves, James Earl Jones Theatre

George C. Wolfe

Gypsy, Majestic Theatre

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Tala Ashe, English

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Stori Ayers, Home

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve

Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal

Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Amber Gray, Eureka Day

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Robyn Hurder, Smash

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time

Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Marjan Neshat, English

Sandra Oh, The Welkin

Lily Rabe, Ghosts

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Helen J. Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Ephraim Sykes, Our Town

Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years

Denzel Washington, Othello

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Annaleigh Ashford, All In

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir

Sutton Foster, Once Upon A Mattress

Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In

Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Lea Salonga

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Whitney White

Contribution to the Theater – Kate Navin and Audible Theater

Gratitude Award – Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron

IMPORTANT NOTES

In a longstanding tradition of The Drama League Awards, productions that have transferred or moved from Off-Broadway to Broadway in successive seasons have been permitted to be considered, under eligibility rules, in both iterations. This decision was made to highlight the best performances within a given season, and to not penalize shows that develop in certain processes. The transferring productions of Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, English, and Oh, Mary! were deemed materially and significantly similar in their creative teams and production aspects to their Off-Broadway productions from previous seasons, and thus eligible in the Outstanding Production categories. This included the original director, cast, and most or all of the design team.

The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Sutton Foster, Richard Kind, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Lance Roberts, and Will Swenson.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community — the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.