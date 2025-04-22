2025 Drama League Awards Nominations- The Full List

The 91st Annual Drama League Awards will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025.
The Drama League today announced the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced this morning by stage & screen actress Sarah Hyland (The Great Gatsby, “Modern Family”) and award-winning country music star Orville Peck (Cabaret) at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.
The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 91st Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2025-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.
The Drama League previously announced the 2025 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Director Whitney White (and multiple 2025 Drama League Award Nominee) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to acclaimed producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, whose groundbreaking work across television, film, and theatre has garnered numerous accolades, including Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, and a Best Picture Oscar. This season they are the lead producers of the new musical Smash.
THE ANTIQUITIES
Playwrights Horizons
Written by Jordan Harrison
Directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan
Assistant Director: Kayla Amani
Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Casey York, Managing Director; Noah Silva, General Manager), Vineyard Theatre (Sarah Stern, Artistic Director; Douglas Aibel, Artistic Director), and Goodman Theatre (Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director; John Collins, Executive Director)
BECOMING EVE
Abrons Arts Center
Written by Emil Weinstein
Based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein
Directed by Tyne Rafaeli
Associate Director: Ash Ehrenberg
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic DIrector; Maya Choldin, Managing Director)
ENGLISH
Todd Haimes Theatre
Written by Sanaz Toossi
Directed by Knud Adams
Assistant Director: Arya Shahi
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer); Presenting the production by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
GOOD BONES
The Public Theater
Written by James Ijames
Directed by Saheem Ali
Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK
Winter Garden Theatre
Written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov; Based on the film by 2929 Entertainment
and Participant; Based on the film distributed by Warner Bros.
Directed by David Cromer
Associate Director: Neal Gupta
Produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Smokehouse, Jean Doumanian, Robert Fox, 2929 Entertainment, Participant, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Sonia Friedman Productions, Jillian Robbins, Patty Baker, Kate Cannova, Creative Partners Productions, Stella La Rue, Level Forward, Madison Wells Live, Oren Michels, Reade St. Productions, Runyonland, TodayTix Group, Dennis Trunfio, Tom Tuft, Cohen-Gutterman Productions, FineWomen Productions, Gallarus Productions, Harris Rubin Productions, OHenry Productions, Douglas Denoff, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, deRoy & Los Angeles Media Fund, Klausner & Zell, Nelson & Tao, SunnySpot & Valentine, Waxman & Willman, Winkler & Smalberg, and Woldenberg & Crooked Letter
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
New York Theatre Workshop
Written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich
Conceived and Directed by Moisés Kaufman
Associate Director: Amy Marie Seidel
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director; Maya Choldin, Managing Director) and Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Founder and Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
Booth Theatre
Written by Kimberly Belflower
Directed by Danya Taymor
Associate Director: Autumn Angelettie
Produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, John Mara, Jr., Runyonland, Eric Falkenstein, Jillian Robbins, Jen Hoguet, Steve Dow, Corets Gough Kench Cohen, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Patty Baker, Cue to Cue Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, Klausner & Zell, Jennifer Kroman, LD Entertainment, Mahnster Productions, Nathan Winoto, The Cohn Sisters & Stifelman-Burkhardt, Astro Lab Productions, Creative Partners Productions, Sarah Daniels, Joan Rechnitz, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Newport & Smerigan, Jamie deRoy, Jaime Gleicher, Wes Grantom, Meena Harris & Jessica Foung, Los Angeles Media Fund, Corey Steinfast, Turchin Clements, Louis Hobson, and Annaleise Loxton
LIBERATION
Laura Pels Theatre
Written by Beth Wohl
Directed by Whitney White
Assistant Director: Annabel Heacock
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer)
OH, MARY!
Lyceum Theatre
Written by Cole Escola
Directed by Sam Pinkleton
Associate Director: Sunny Min-Sook Hitt
Lead Producer: Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia; Co-Produced by Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder / Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount / Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY
Music Box Theatre
New Adaptation Written by Kip Williams; Based on the novel by Oscar Wilde
Directed by Kip Williams
Associate Director: Ian Michael and Tait de Lorenzo; Resident Director: Raz Golden
Lead Producer: Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Daryl Roth and Amanda Lipitz & Henry Tisch; Co-Produced by Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen, Tom Werner, Ronald Frankel, Ken Schur, Bob Boyett, Caiola Productions, Grove Entertainment, No Guarantees Productions, and Lizzie Tisch; Presenting the production by Sydney Theatre Company; Associate Producer: Liam Mangan
PURPOSE
Hayes Theatre
Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Phylicia Rashad
Assistant Director: Jereme Kyle Lewis
Produced by David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, Eastern Standard Time, Trate Productions, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, ATG Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company; Presenting the production by Steppenwolf Theatre Company
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Marquis Theatre
Written by Kate Trefry; Original story by The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry; Based on the Series by Netflix; Based on the Netflix Series, 'Stranger Things', created by The Duffer Brothers
Directed by Stephen Daldry; Co-Directed by Justin Martin
Associate Director: Tavia Jefferson
Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions; Associate Producer: 21 Laps Entertainment, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen
WALDEN
Second Stage Theater
Written by Amy Berryman
Directed by Whitney White
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Evan Cabnet, Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Executive Director; Bennett Leak, Interim Artistic Director)
THE CHERRY ORCHARD
St. Ann’s Warehouse
Written by Anton Chekhov, A new version Written & Directed by Benedict Andrews
Assistant Director: Neetu Singh
The Donmar Warehouse production (Tim Sheader, Artistic Director; Henny Finch, Executive Director) presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse (Susan Feldman, Artistic Director; Erik Wallin, General Manager; Lianna Portnoy, Managing Director)
EUREKA DAY
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by Jonathan Spector
Directed by Anna D. Shapiro
Assistant Director: Zoë Adams
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director); By special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, Wagner Johnson Productions, and Seaview Productions
GHOSTS
Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre
By Henrik Ibsen
A New Version by Mark O'Rowe
Directed by Jack O'Brien
Assistant Director: Jeremiah Maestras
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
Palace Theatre
Written by David Mamet
Directed by Patrick Marber
Associate Director: Rory McGregor
Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Caiola Productions, Roy Furman, Patrick Myles, Jonathan Reinis, Stephanie P. McClelland, Stewart F. Lane / Bonnie Comley / Leah Lane, Oliver King, 42nd.club, Richard Batchelder, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Cue to Cue Productions, Roger & Carin Ehrenberg, GFOUR Productions, Jay & Cindy Gutterman, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, Secret Hideout, Randy Jones Toll & Steven Toll, Craig Balsam / Ken Levitan, Bunny Rabbit Productions / Cyrena Esposito, Lynne & Marvin Garelick / Howard Hoffen, Ken & Rande Greiner / Ruth & Steve Hendel, Levine Padgett Productions / Alan Shorr, Ted & Richard Liebowitz / Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Irene Gandy, Lloyd Tichio Productions / Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Eric Passmore / Brad Blume & Adam Zell, Susan Rose / Frederick Zollo, Patrick W. Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman, Brandon J. Schwartz, and The Shubert Organization
HOME
Todd Haimes Theatre
Written by Samm-Art Williams
Directed by Kenny LeonAssistant Director: Autumn Angelettie
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer). Originally produced Off-Broadway in 1979 by The Negro Ensemble Company
OTHELLO
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Kenny Leon
Associate Director: Ioana Alfonso
Lead Producer: Brian Anthony Moreland; Co-Produced by Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Score 3 Partners, Ken Davenport, Richard Batchelder, Lloyd Tichio Productions, Dominick Laruffa, Jr., Lassen D'Arrigo, Adam Zotovich, Lamar Richardson, Lu-Shawn M. Thompson, Cohen Willman Productions, 11:11 Experience, 42nd.club, The Araca Group, Craig Balsam, Devale & Khadeen Ellis, Goehring Turchin Alperson, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, John Gore Organization, Kierstead Laurence Smigel Rutter, Willette & Manny Klausner, Scott H. Mauro, Stephanie P. McClelland, Carl Moellenberg, Slater Bernon Butterfield, Cynthia Stroum, Ricardo Marques / Lana Williams Woods, Daryl Roth / Tom Tuft, Chimney Town / Timothy Laczynski, Christen James, Renard McGill Productions, Dan Stone, Brian DeVito, and The Shubert Organization
ROMEO + JULIET
Circle in the Square Theatre
Written by William Shakespeare; Music by Jack Antonoff
Directed by Sam Gold; Movement Direction and Choreography by Sonya Tayeh
Associate Director: Raz Golden
Produced by Seaview, Harbor Entertainment, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Roth-Manella Productions, Kate Cannova, J + J Productions, Julie Boardman, Alexander-Taylor Deignan, Atekwana Hutton, Bensmihen Mann Productions, Patrick Catullo, Chutzpah Productions, Corets Gough Willman Productions, Dave Johnson Productions, DJD Productions, Hornos Moellenberg, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Mark Gordon Pictures, Oren Michels, No Guarantees Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Strus Lynch, Sunset Cruz Productions, Dennis Trunfio, Stephen C. Byrd, Fourth Wall Theatricals, Level Forward, Soto Productions, and WMKlausner
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
Brooklyn Academy of Music
Written by Tennessee Williams
Directed by Rebecca Frecknall
Associate Director: Claire O’Reilly
The Almeida Theatre (Rupert Goold, Artistic Director; Denise Wood, Executive Director) production presented by Brooklyn Academy of Music (Amy Cassello, Artistic Director; Gina Duncan, President)
VANYA
Lucille Lortel Theatre
After Anton Chekhov
Adaptor and Co-Creator: Simon Stephens
Director and Co-Creator: Sam Yates
Produced by Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kater Gordon, Aleri Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Grace Street Creative, Jim Kierstead, Lucille Lortel Theatre, Tilted, Tulchin, Bartner Productions, Winkler & Smalberg; Executive Producers: Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Jillian Robbins
WINE IN THE WILDERNESS
Written by Alice Childress
Directed by LaChanze
Assistant Director: Des’ree Brown
Produced by Classic Stage Company (Jill Rafson, Producing Artistic Director; Kathryn McCumber, General Manager)
YELLOW FACE
Todd Haimes Theatre
Written by David Henry Hwang
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Assistant Director: Susana Jaramillo
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer)
BOOP! THE MUSICAL
Broadhurst Theatre
Book by Bob Martin; Music by David Foster; Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead; Based on characters created by Max Fleischer
Directed by Jerry Mitchell
Associate Director: DB Bonds; Assistant Director: Ricky Schroeder
Produced by Ostar, Marc Johnston, Taitan Captial, Inc., Western Costume Co., The Shubert Organization, Melody Place, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tony Fernandes, Bob Boyett, Larry & Martha Day, Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney, Teresa J. Huber, John Paul DeJoria, Peermusic, Rick Perez / Rafael Herrera, Karen LeFrak / Iris Smith, Ann Magee / Joan P. Waechter, Michael Ravenhill, Gerardo Braggiotti / Paolo Zannoni, Brianna Leigh Bell, Candy Spelling, Danielle Del, Arielle Tepper, Steve Tisch, Jon Avnet, Werner Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Alexander Robertson / Harmony Harris, and Peg McGetrick
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Book by Marco Ramirez
Music by Buena Vista Social Club
Directed by Saheem Ali
Associate Director: Moses Garcia; Assistant Director: Miguel Bregante
Lead Producer: Orin Wolf, John Styles, Jr., and Barbara Broccoli; Co-Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Executive Director), Viajes Miranda, LaChanze, David Yazbek, John Leguizamo, David F. Schwartz, Zak Kilberg, J. Todd Harris, Cabo Productions, Roy Furman, Hannah Rosenthal, Jamie deRoy / Marvin Rosen, Grove • REG & Frank Marshall, F.K.R.J. Productions, Patrick Milling-Smith / Brian Carmody, DJ Stage Productions, Palitz Wiesenfeld Productions, Richard & Roberta Shaker, Front Row Productions, Cathy Dantchik, Brooke & Brian Devine, Gilad Rogowsky, MacPac Entertainment, No Guarantees Productions, Rhythm & Rain Productions, Hadley Schnuck, James Francis Trezza, Yonge Street Theatricals, Patrick Daly, Olympus Theatricals / Firemused Productions, Ioana Alfonso / Eric Stine, William Berlind / W.M. Klausner, Creative Endeavor Office / Untitled Theatricals, Ruth Hendel / The Kaplans, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra / Philip van Dijk, Debbie Ohanian / Stone Arch Theatricals, Composite Capital Partners, Larry Levien, Matt Murphy, Marc Platt, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Brad Blume / The Klaes, Thomas Steven Perakos / Douglas A. Fellman, Ankit Agrawal / Constance Cincotta, Independent Presenters Network, Nick & Nicky Gold, HoriPro, Inc., Playful Productions UK, The Shubert Organization, Frederick Zollo, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations Inc., and Marco Ramirez
DEAD OUTLAW
Longacre Theatre
Book by Itamar Moses
Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Directed by David Cromer
Associate Directors: Ani Taj and Seth Sikes
Produced by Lia Vollack Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Ken & Janet Schur, Cue to Cue Productions, James Bolosh / Hillary Wyatt, Carl Moellenberg / Ricardo Hornos, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg / H2H Concord Theatricals, Masquerade Partners, Douglas Denoff, John Gore Organization, GFOUR Productions, Brian Hedden, KFRJ Productions, Lang Entertainment Group, James L. Nederlander, Marvin Rosen, Stanley S. Shuman, James L. Walker, Jr., Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.club / Aligned Theatricals, Craig Balsam / Richard Batchelder, Jane Bergère / Willette and Manny Klausner, The Broadway Investor's Club / Eastern Standard Time, Barbara Chiodo / Adam Cohen, Merrie L. Davis / Tony Spinosa, Noah Eisenberg / Sue Drew, Robin Gorman Newman / Laurence Padgett Productions, LLPR Productions / Patinogal, Mary Maggio / Janet Rosen, Thomas Swayne, Lawryn Lacroix, and Audible
DEATH BECOMES HER
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Book by Marco Pennette
Music and Lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
Directed by Christopher Gattelli
Associate Director: Bethany Pettigrew; Resident Director and Choreographer: Mark Myars
Lead Producer: Universal Theatrical Group; Co-Produced by James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum & James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, John Gore Organization, and Marc Platt
DRAG: THE MUSICAL
New World Stages
Book, Music and Lyrics by Justin Andrew Honard (Alaska Thunderfuck), Tomas Costanza, and Ashley Gordon
Directed by Spencer Liff
Associate Director: Jason Michael Snow
Executive Produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, Nicholas Kaiser, and produced by Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette & Manny Klausner, Tristan Schukraft, Janet Billig Rich, Hillary Weaver, Producer Entertainment Group, Jackie Huba, 1145 Ventures, Peter Crawford/Pieter Van Meeuwen, Bruce Robert Harris/Jack W. Batman, Drama Club, Concord Theatricals, Rob Kolson, Sarina Neer, Liesl Wilke, Daitch/Busch, and Liza Minnelli
JUST IN TIME
Circle in the Square Theatre
Book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver; Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin
Music and Lyrics by Various Artists
Developed and directed by Alex Timbers
Associate Director: Susanna Wolk; Assistant Director: Renée Albulario
Produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, John Frost, Thomas M. Neff, Evamere Entertainment, Cynthia J. Tong, Mary Maggio, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Crossroads Live Group, Richard Batchelder, Peter May, Merrie L. Davis, Lang Entertainment Group, Silva Theatrical Group, Wild Oak Media, Alchemation, Aleri Entertainment, Craig Balsam, Creative Partners Productions, Drew & Dane Productions, Frankly Spoken Productions, Good Soup Entertainment, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Barry and Brooke Josephson, Willette and Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, Olivia C. Middleton, Ira Pittelman, Power Arts, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Shake & Stir Productions, Signature Theatre, The Shubert Organization, Tom Tuft, 2 on the Aisle, Agrawal Turchin, Moellenberg Garman, Sirens BB, Amy Abrams, Brian Schwartz, and Ted Chapin; Associate Producer: Evan Schild, and Riza Takahashi
MACBETH IN STRIDE
Brooklyn Academy of Music
Written and Performed by Whitney White
Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar
Associate Director: Whitney White; Assistant Director To Ms. White: Rosalind Bevan
Produced by Brooklyn Academy of Music (Amy Cassello, Artistic Director; Gina Duncan, President) in association with Philadelphia Theatre Company (Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, Co-Artistic Directors; Margo Moskowitz, Managing Director), Shakespeare Theatre Company (Simon Godwin, Artistic Director; Angela Lee Gieras, Managing Director), and Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Florie Seery, Managing Director)
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Belasco Theatre
Book by Will Aronson and Hue Park
Music by Will Aronson, Lyrics by Hue Park
Directed by Michael Arden
Associate Director: Emilio Ramos; Assistant Director: Caroline Fairweather
Lead Producer: Jeffrey Richards and Hunter Arnold; Co-Produced by Darren Criss, Dr. Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, NHN Link Corporation, Greg & Lisa Love, Kayla Greenspan, Jayne Baron Sherman, Louise Gund, Spencer Ross, Yonge Street Theatricals, Ruth Hendel, Kaplan-Gopal-MMC, Adam Zotovich, At Rise Creative, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Curt Cronin, Fahs Productions, Greg Field, Paul Gavriani / Michael Patrick, Rebecca Gold, Grace Street Creative Group, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kent Knudsen, James L. Nederlander, Salmira Productions, The Shubert Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris, Wooran Foundation, You Should Smile More Productions, Mark and David Golub Productions, Diego Kolankowsky, Takonkiet Viravan, Brad Blume, Hugo Six, Clarissa Cueva, Ali Daylami, Maia Kayla Glasman, Patrick W. Jones, and Brandon J. Schwartz; Associate Producer: Glass Half Full
OPERATION MINCEMEAT
John Golden Theatre
Book, Music and Lyrics by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë
Roberts
Directed by Robert Hastie
Resident Director & Choreographer: Tara Young; U.K. Associate Director: Georgie Staight
Lead Producer: Avalon; Produced in association with SplitLip; Produced by Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner; Co-Produced by Bryan McCaffrey, Walport Productions, Left No Ring Productions, Barbara Chiodo, Feuille Dooley North Productions, The Shubert Organization, Ken Davenport, Steve & Paula Reynolds, Concord Theatricals, Byron Grote & Susan Miller, John Gore Organization, M. Kilburg Reedy, Sony Music Entertainment, You Should Smile More Productions, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Judith Ann Abrams Productions / The Broadway Investor's Club, Lang Entertainment Group, Alli Folk / Evelyn Hoffman & Gregory Stern, Nick Flatto / Evan & Claudia Caplan Reynolds, Larry Hirschhorn & Ricardo Hornos / Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Independent Presenters Network / Lloyd Tichio Productions, Kendall Kellaway III / Megan Minutillo, Blume Johnson Rubin & Silver, Russell Citron, The Council, Jamie deRoy & Brian Rooney / Corey Brunish & Matthew P. Hui, Dodge Hall Productions, 42nd.club, IJB Productions, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Simon, Mark Weinstein, Adam Cohen / Nick Padgett, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla / Lynnette Barkley, Willette & Manny Klausner / Elizabeth Faulkner Salem, Michael Page / Burnt Umber Productions, Wallace-Phoebe / Laurie Oki & Alexander Oki, and Margot Astrachan / TT Partners; Associate Producer: Julien Matthews
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
James Earl Jones Theatre
Book by Lisa Loomer; Book with Nell Benjamin; Based on the play by Josefina López; Based on the screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo
Music and Lyrics by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Directed by Sergio Trujillo
Associate Director: Emilia Lirman
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Jack Noseworthy, Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, Las Mujeres Garza, HGH Productions, Weller / Harney, Erin & Ramesh Narasimhan, John Gore Organization, HarbourView, Ira Pittelman, Stacie & Steven Weisbrot, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Armstrong / Manocherian, Danielle Del, Emerald Drive, Independent Presenters Network, Just for Laughs, Gerry & Jared King, Scott & Debbie Klein, Yael & Ira Kleinman, Peter May, Bob & Alison Murchison, Kari Nettles, Próspero Teatro / La Gran Audiencia, Philip & James DeCarlo-Schnepper, Lilli & Jonathan Roth, Catherine & Michael T. Sheehan, Jayne Baron Sherman, Jeffrey A. Sine, Spoke Media, Gina Vernaci, Amy Wen / Denoff, Alicia Menendez, Angélica Vale, and The Shubert Organization; Presenting the production by The American Repertory Theatre (Diane Paulus, Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director; Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Executive Director); Associate Producer: Brett England
SMASH
Imperial Theatre
Book by Bob Martin and Rick Elice; Based on the series created by Theresa Rebeck; Based
on the series produced by Universal Television
Music by Marc Shaiman
Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
Directed by Susan Stroman
Associate Director: Leah Hofmann; Assistant Director: Naomi Kakuk
Produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, Steven Spielberg, Phil Kenny & Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Ken Davenport, Mary Maggio, Boardman Cannova Productions, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lamar Richardson, No Guarantees Productions, Nick Padgett, Marc David Levine, Willette & Manny Klausner, Rothrockin' Productions, Adam Zell, Scott H. Mauro, Scott Abrams, Paul Gavriani, Michael Patrick, Paris Keena, Jeffrey Grove, Koenigsberg Riley, Witzend Productions, 42nd.club, Richard Batchelder, Jamie deRoy, Dean Moravis, DMQR Productions, Fakler Stone, Gilad-Rogowsky, Invisible Wall Productions, Fern Kershon, Jim Kierstead, Lake Cohen Productions, Amanda Lee, Robin Gorman Newman, Andrew Paradis, Arlene Scanlan, Iris Smith, Matt & Susan Blank, The Broadway Investor's Club, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Michael B. Cox, Cue to Cue Productions, Griffin Dohr, Jeffrey Finn, Independent Presenters Network, Hunter Johnson, Bill & Sally Martin, May Shuman, Sandy Robertson, Janet & Marvin Rosen, Ilona Rozwadowska-Cantor, Michael Saperstein, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Jennifer Hudson, Nederlander Presentations, and The Shubert Organization
Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Devised by Cameron Mackintosh
Directed by Matthew Bourne
Associate Director: Nikki Woollaston
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director); Produced in association with CMI and Daryl Roth; Presenting the production by Cameron Mackintosh
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Perelman Performing Arts Center
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Lyrics by T.S. Eliot; Additional lyrics by Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe
Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
Associate Directors: Cooper Howell and N’yomi Stewart
A PACNYC Production (Bill Rauch, Artistic Director; Khady Kamara Nunez, Executive Director)
FLOYD COLLINS
Book by Tina Landau
Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel; Additional lyrics by Tina Landau
Directed by Tina Landau
Associate Director: Kenneth Ferrone; Assistant Director: Ben Viertel
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning); Produced in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt
GYPSY
Majestic Theatre
Book by Arthur Laurents
Music by Jule Styne
Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Directed by George C. Wolfe
Associate Director: Carson Crow
Lead Producer: Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs; Produced by Kevin Ryan and Diane Scott Carter; Co-Produced by Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Roy Furman, Viajes Miranda, Kerry Washington, Peter May, Thomas M. Neff, Cynthia J. Tong, Adam Hyndman, A Perfect Team Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Da Silva Stone, DMQR Productions, Grant Spark Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, KarmaHendelMcCabe, James L. Nederlander, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Archer Entertainment, Dale Franzen, 42nd.club, Rob Acton, All That JJAS, Mike Audet, Patty Baker, Cohen Soto, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Crumhale Taylor Productions, Ken Davenport, DJD Productions, Flipswitch Entertainment, Frankly Spoken Productions, Roy Gabay, Happy Recap Productions, Sandra and Howard Hoffen, John Gore Organization, Johnson Maggio Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, LaCroix Eisenberg, David Lai, Little Lamb Productions, Bill and Sally Martin, Mohari Media, No Guarantees Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Regian Davison, Lamar Richardson, Patti and Michael Roberts, RTK Rose, Score 3 Partners, Silva Theatrical Group, Some People, Stone Arch Theatricals, Storyboard Entertainment LE, Mary and Jay Sullivan, The Adams Hendel Group, The Array VI, The Broadway Investor's Club, Theatre Producers of Color, Tom Tuft, TreAmici Gooding, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Whitney Williams, Sara Beth Zivitz, Jamila Ponton Bragg, and The Industry Standard Group
THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Hudson Theatre
Book, Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
Directed by Whitney White
Associate Director: Ryan Dobrin
Produced by Seaview, ATG Productions, The Season, Aleff Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Batchelder.Federman.Gold, Be Forward Productions, Bellwether Productions, Burkhardt Turchin, Cohen.Gillon.Hetterly, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, DJD Productions, Eastern Standard Time, FineWomen Productions, Haizlip Lynch, Hicks Glassman, Image 32 Productions, Imaginespace, Independent Presenters Network, Jenen Rubin, The John Gore Organization, Mikayla Kibel, KKNS Productions, Koenigsberg.Laurence.Padgett, Lefon Productions, Mano Horn Productions, Mott Price Productions, Napoleon Theatricals, Nederlander Presentations Inc., No Guarantees Productions, Albert Nocciolino, P3 Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Rewired Talent Management, Brian Rooney , Roth-Manella Productions, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Cynthia Stroum, Freddy Wexler, WOWOW Inc., Z.A.M.K. Productions, ZK and Associates, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and Bee Carrozzini
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Hudson Theatre
Book by Jay Thompson, Marshall Barer, and Dean Fuller
Adapted by Amy Sherman-Palladino
Music by Mary Rodgers
Lyrics by Marshall Barer
Directed by Lear deBessonet
Associate Director: Martavius Parrish; Assistant Director: Karima Karkori
Produced by Seaview, Creative Partners Productions, Jenny Gersten & Half Zip Productions and Hugo Six; Co-Produced by Cohen-Gutterman Productions, Bob Boyett, Stephen Byrd, Kate Cannova, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Nicole Eisenberg, LD Entertainment, John Paterakis, Jay & Mary Sullivan, Richard Batchelder & Brady Brim-DeForest, We Eat Dreams, Judith Ann Abrams, Amy & PJ Lampi, Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship, Adam Cohen, Sally Jacobs & Warren Baker, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Pamela Lloyd, Steve Peters, Suzanne Schoch Rehl & Scott Rehl, Trafalgar Entertainment, Dennis Trunfio, Viva Diva USA Inc, Mark Weinstein, Michael Wolk, Acton Carter Deignan Willman Productions, Crumhale Taylor Productions, Davis & Tatooles, Jamie deRoy, Howard Overby Fink & Rubin Productions, Mark Parkman Fairview Productions, TNT Schmookler, Under the Mattress, Chema Verduzco & Rebelle Media, Richard Winkler & Dawn Smalberg, and New York City Center; This production was developed and originally premiered in January 2024 at New York City Center Encores! (Lear deBessonet: Artistic Director; Mary-Mitchell Campbell: Music Director; Clint Ramos: Producing Creative Director; Jenny Gersten: VP & Producer of Musical Theater; Michael S. Rosenberg: President & CEO)
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Music and libretto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Conceived by and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo
Director: Dustin Wills
Produced by Little Island (Zack Winokur, Producing Artistic Director; Laura Clement, Executive Director)
PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
Todd Haimes Theatre
Music by Arthur Sullivan
Libretto by W. S. Gilbert; Adapted by Rupert Holmes
Conceived by Scott Ellis, Rupert Holmes, Warren Carlyle, and Joseph Joubert
Directed by Scott Ellis
Assistant Directors: Devin E. Haqq and Saki Kawamura
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: President/CEO [in memoriam]; Scott Ellis: Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE: Chief Advancement Officer; Steven Showalter: Chief Administrative Officer); Produced in association with James L. Nederlander and Fran and Paul Turner
SUNSET BLVD.
St. James Theatre
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton
Directed by Jamie Lloyd
U.S. Associate Director: Benita de Wit; U.K. Associate Director: Rupert Hands
Produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions; Co-Produced by Wessex Grove, Christopher Ketner, Aleri Entertainment, Sonia Friedman, Roth-Manella Productions, Winkler Smalberg, Caitlin Clements, 42nd.club, Abrams Johnson, Aron on Broadway, The Array V, At Rise Creative, Bad Robot Live, Craig Balsam, Greg Berlanti, Boardman Cannova Productions, Bob Boyett, Burnt Umber Productions, Patrick Catullo, Crane McGill Trunfio, Core Four Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Federman Jenen Koenigsberg, Forshaw Turchin, John Gore, Jake Hine, LAMF Secret Hideout, Jack Lane, Lang Entertainment Group, Lelli Armstrong, Alex Levy, Luftig Reade St. Kawana, Mary Maggio, Jay Marcus, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees Productions, P3 Productions, Thomas Steven Perakos, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Shari Redstone, Regian Davison Buckman, Sand & Snow Entertainment, SBK Productions, The Shubert Organization, Smedes Stern Productions, Tilted, Willowrow Entertainment, and WMKlausner; Produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd
URINETOWN
New York City Center
Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann
Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Directed by Teddy Bergman
Assistant Director: Nathaniel P. Claridad
Produced by New York City Center Encores! (Lear deBessonet: Artistic Director; Mary-Mitchell Campbell: Music Director; Clint Ramos: Producing Creative Director; Jenny Gersten: VP & Producer of Musical Theater; Michael S. Rosenberg: President & CEO)
Knud Adams
English, Roundabout Theatre Company/Todd Haimes Theatre
Saheem Ali
Good Bones, The Public Theater
David Cromer
Good Night, And Good Luck, Winter Garden Theatre
Sam Pinkleton
Oh, Mary!, Lyceum Theatre
Tyne Rafaeli
Becoming Eve, New York Theatre Workshop
Anna D. Shapiro
Eureka Day, Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Danya Taymor
John Proctor is The Villain, Booth Theatre
Whitney White
Liberation, Roundabout Theatre Company/Laura Pels Theatre
Kip Williams
The Picture of Dorian Gray, Music Box Theatre
Sam Yates
Vanya, Lucille Lortel Theatre
Michael Arden
Maybe Happy Ending, Belasco Theatre
Saheem Ali
Buena Vista Social Club, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Christopher Gattelli
Death Becomes Her, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Robert Hastie
Operation Mincemeat, John Golden Theatre
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Perelman Arts Center
Jamie Lloyd
Sunset Blvd., St. James Theatre
Jerry Mitchell
Boop! The Musical, Shubert Theatre
Susan Stroman
Smash, Imperial Theatre
Alex Timbers
Just In Time, Circle In The Square Theatre
Annie Tippe
Three Houses, Signature Theatre Company
Sergio Trujillo
Real Women Have Curves, James Earl Jones Theatre
George C. Wolfe
Gypsy, Majestic Theatre
Tala Ashe, English
Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
Stori Ayers, Home
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet
Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve
Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal
Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Amber Gray, Eureka Day
David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Robyn Hurder, Smash
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time
Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire
Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Marjan Neshat, English
Sandra Oh, The Welkin
Lily Rabe, Ghosts
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
Andrew Scott, Vanya
Helen J. Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Ephraim Sykes, Our Town
Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical
Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years
Denzel Washington, Othello
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Annaleigh Ashford, All In
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir
Sutton Foster, Once Upon A Mattress
Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In
Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Lea Salonga
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Whitney White
Contribution to the Theater – Kate Navin and Audible Theater
Gratitude Award – Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron
In a longstanding tradition of The Drama League Awards, productions that have transferred or moved from Off-Broadway to Broadway in successive seasons have been permitted to be considered, under eligibility rules, in both iterations. This decision was made to highlight the best performances within a given season, and to not penalize shows that develop in certain processes. The transferring productions of Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, English, and Oh, Mary! were deemed materially and significantly similar in their creative teams and production aspects to their Off-Broadway productions from previous seasons, and thus eligible in the Outstanding Production categories. This included the original director, cast, and most or all of the design team.
The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Sutton Foster, Richard Kind, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Lance Roberts, and Will Swenson.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community — the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.
