SEVENTH WONDER PERFORMS FLEETWOOD MAC - ORCHESTRATED to Perform at Sydney Opera House

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TEG Dainty, in association with legendary Fleetwood Mac co-manager Dennis Dunstan, will present a once-in-a-lifetime orchestral spectacular: Seventh Wonder Performs Fleetwood Mac – Orchestrated, live at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

This monumental event will bring Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours album to life, note-for-note, reimagined with the power and majesty of The Metropolitan Orchestra conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams, alongside a career-spanning selection of the band’s greatest hits.

This is more than a concert. It is a celebration of one of the most influential bands of all time, performed in one of the world’s most iconic venues.

Seventh Wonder has earned global acclaim for delivering the closest experience audiences will have to hearing Fleetwood Mac live again. With flawless attention to detail, exquisite harmonies and stunning orchestral arrangements, the show has been hailed a triumph - and is the only authorised Fleetwood Mac orchestral production of its kind.

With Fleetwood Mac’s former manager Dennis Dunstan providing creative oversight, the performance carries the authenticity, spirit and artistic intention of the original band.

"Fleetwood Mac’s music is timeless, and this show is the ultimate celebration of their artistry. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss!” - Dennis Dunstan, Fleetwood Mac Co-Manager

"Fleetwood Mac is one of the greatest musical forces of our time," said Paul Dainty, president and CEO of TEG Dainty. "Their music has shaped generations, and their legacy continues to grow. I’ve toured them in Australia and New Zealand over the years and have been a fan for as long as I can remember. To bring Seventh Wonder’s extraordinary, orchestrated show to the Sydney Opera House with my great friend Dennis is something very special. Audiences are going to experience the magic of these songs like never before."

Expect breathtaking visuals, exquisite musicianship and the overwhelming power of a full orchestra in full flight, all set inside the spectacular Sydney Opera House.

Australia - Sydney Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. MJ THE MUSICAL (Sydney Lyric Theatre) 8.1% of votes 2. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Gosford Musical Society) 6.9% of votes 3. A CHORUS LINE (Curtain Bounce) 6.4% of votes Vote Now!