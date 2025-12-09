Photos: BOYS IN THE BUFF Opens In London This Week

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Golden Goose Theatre will present BOYS IN THE BUFF, a musical comedy cabaret set to open this week in Camberwell. See photos of the production.

The production features Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Adam Norton, Liam Bradbury, Max Rizzo, and Tish Weinman. Performances will take place at the venue on Camberwell New Road.

The show follows Maxie and her ensemble as they address body image, self-perception, and the pressures created by a photo-edited culture. Through songs, movement, and personal narratives, the performers examine how expectations around physical appearance shape confidence and identity. As the cast shares stories and pushes one another toward greater vulnerability, the piece reflects on the many ways individuals find comfort in their own skin.

Performances will run at the Golden Goose Theatre through 10 January.



