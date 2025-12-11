Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson & More Featured in the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs Chart

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers, has shared the top holiday songs that listeners are flocking to this season.

“Santa Tell Me,” performed by Wicked star Ariana Grande and co-written by hitmakers Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh, takes the #1 spot on the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs chart for the first time. Next up on the list is Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” co-written with Greg Kurstin. Both songs have become beloved holiday anthems, underscored by their additional inclusion in the ASCAP Top 25 Holiday Songs chart. This year’s seasonal canon also features hits from Jimmy Fallon, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and more.

“Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish takes the #1 spot on The Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs chart for the first time since 2021. The ode to winter festivities has taken the top spot several times since the ASCAP chart debuted in 2002 – including in 2015, 2012, 2011 and 2010. Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” co-written with Walter Afanasieff, continues to dominate the airwaves and playlists. This year, José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” got a new cover from Marc Anthony.

Famed holiday hitmaker Johnny Marks takes four of the top 25 spots with “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Run Rudolph Run.” Originally written between 1949 and 1962, his timeless songs have been covered by countless artists including Kacey Musgraves, Jessie J, DMX, Chicago and Dan + Shay, among others.

Check out the top 10 most-played ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs of 2025 and the top 25 most-played ASCAP Holiday Songs of 2025, all written, co-written or arranged by ASCAP songwriters and composers.

THE TOP 10 ASCAP NEW CLASSIC HOLIDAY SONGS OF 2025:

“Santa Tell Me” by Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh (2013) “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013) “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber and Adam Messinger (2011) “Snowman” by Greg Kurstin and Sia (2017) “Like It's Christmas” by Gian Stone (2019) “Where Are You Christmas” by Mariah Carey and James Horner (2000) “Santa, Can't You Hear Me” by Kelly Clarkson (2021) “Cozy Little Christmas” by Ferras Alqaisi, Katy Perry and Greg Wells (2018) “Wrap Me Up” by Jimmy Fallon, Gian Stone & Meghan Trainor (2023) “Believe” by Glen Ballard (2004)

THE TOP 25 ASCAP HOLIDAY SONGS OF 2025:

“Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948) “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945) “It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951) “Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958) “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1962) “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958) “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1944) “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934) “Winter Wonderland” by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934) “Frosty the Snowman” by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949) “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963) “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin (1941) “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Walter Afanasieff and Mariah Carey (1994) “The Christmas Song” by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells (1946) “Jingle Bells” (Frank Sinatra version), arranged by Gordon Jenkins (1958) “Silver Bells” by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston (1950) “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano (1970) “Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)” by Gene Autry and Oakley Haldeman (1947) “Deck the Halls” (Nat King Cole version), arranged by Nat King Cole and Leland Gillette (1960) “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor (1970) “Santa Baby” by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer and Philip Springer (1953) “Santa Tell Me” by Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh (2013) “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013) “Run Rudolph Run” by Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie (1958)