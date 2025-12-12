Video: Watch Grey Henson and Cameron Anika Hill Sing ELF in Times Square

Earlier today, fans of New Line Cinema’s holiday film “Elf” filled Times Square to celebrate the first annual “December the TwELFth” franchise moment, reliving the holiday classic’s timeless charm and commemorating over 20 years of spreading cheer.

The celebration kicked off this morning with a live performance from Elf the Musical, featuring cast members from the 2024 Broadway revival: Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf and Cameron Anika Hill as Jovi performing “World’s Greatest Dad,” “Never Fall in Love (With an Elf),” and “A Christmas Song” featured in the musical.

Throughout the day, fans of all generations enjoyed “Elf”-themed photo opportunities, shoppable product displays, and festive Letters to Santa sponsored by Hallmark.

Elf The Musical is currently on a national tour. Check out the full schedule.

Watch in this video as Henson and Cameron Hill perform in Times Square.