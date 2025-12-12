Photo: ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION First Look; Lottery and Rush to Launch

You can now get a first look at the portrait of the cast and creative team of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich. With direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars Ike Barinholtz, Eric Andre, Abbi Jacobson, and Jon Stewart in their Broadway debuts. Performances begin tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

The production is also launching in-person rush and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated production.

$45 rush tickets for All Out will be available in-person beginning at 10 AM ET each day at the Nederlander Theatre Box Office for the same day's performance. Seat locations may vary. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. Locations are determined by the show and assigned at the discretion of the box office at time of purchase.

All Out will also launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 9 AM ET the day before each performance and close at 3 PM ET that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partial view. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/all-out-ny/.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

The complete company will include: Eric Andre (December 12–December 28); Ike Barinholtz (December 12–December 20); Abbi Jacobson (December 12–December 28); Jon Stewart (December 12–December 20); Jim Gaffigan (December 22–January 11); Ben Schwartz (December 22–January 4); Wayne Brady (December 29–January 18); Cecily Strong (December 29–January 18); Beck Bennett (January 6–January 18); Mike Birbiglia (January 13–January 18); Heidi Gardner (January 20–February 15); Jason Mantzoukas (January 20–February 15); Craig Robinson (January 20–February 15); Sarah Silverman (January 20–February 15); Nicholas Braun (February 17–March 8); Ashley Park (February 17–March 8); Ray Romano (February 17–March 8); Jenny Slate (February 17–March 8).



