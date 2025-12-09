THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES to Close on Broadway Earlier Than Expected

The Queen of Versailles, which previously announced its closing date as January 4, 2026, will now close at Broadway's St. James Theatre two weeks earlier, on Sunday, December 21.

Deadline shared a statement from the show's producers: “Unfortunately, the harsh economic realities of new Broadway musicals in a post-Covid landscape have caught up with us... The industry as a whole is no longer seeing the audience behaviors we’ve relied on to shape our strategies for decades. This has led us to the painful decision to move our closing earlier, to Sunday, December 21st."

The production opened on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, The Queen of Versailles features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham lead and are joined on stage by Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.