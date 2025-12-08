Kristin Chenoweth Returns to QUEEN OF VERSAILLES After Knee & Neck Injury

Kristin Chenoweth returned to the Queen of Versailles on Sunday after injuring her knees and neck after a performance last week. The Tony-winner took to Instagram to share that she was returning to the show after Sherie Rene Scott had stepped in for her on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story, Chenoweth shared that while she is working with her physical therapist to recover, the show "will look a little different" as she gets back to her normal self.

"After Thursday night's show, I had a fall backstage which resulted in injuring my knees and neck. I have been out of the show working with my physical therapist to recover and get back up to speed. I'm looking forward to being back in today. It will look a little different and you might notice some taped areas on my body, but the show must go on!

I'm so sorry to everyone who had tickets Friday and Saturday, but I hope you enjoyed our other queen, Sherie Rene Scott! Thanks for stepping in for me."

The Queen of Versailles is running on Broadway through January 4. It is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending, The Lost Boys) with music and lyrics by acclaimed Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas